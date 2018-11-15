Lotus Clinical Research Adds Peggy Schrammel as Senior Vice President, CRO Services

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Clinical Research, a global specialty analgesic full-service CRO, announced the addition of Peggy Schrammel as Senior Vice President of CRO Services, which further builds its leadership team to address anticipated growth. Lotus Clinical Research remains committed to its mission of reducing prescription drug misuse and abuse by seeking ways to invent and operationalize research methods that improve study design and conduct for analgesic trials.

"Lotus Clinical Research is continuing with our rapid growth by focusing our efforts on increasing our infrastructure and human capital," said Dr. Neil Singla, President and CEO of Lotus Clinical Research. "Adding Peggy to our team adds depth to our leadership and positions us for exponential future growth in the analgesic CRO space. Peggy's experience, expertise, and ability to successfully deliver on the sale, design, and execution of programs in her previous roles with some of the industry's largest CROs makes her addition to the Lotus team especially exciting."

Prior to joining Lotus Clinical Research, Peggy has spent over 25 years in various senior leadership and management positions at several of the largest global CROs, most recently as Vice President, Scientific Affairs and Asia Pacific, where she was responsible for growing the business and ensuring strong scientific support for both new opportunities and on-going projects. In joining Lotus Clinical Research, Peggy is responsible for leading business development efforts and assisting with further building our CRO infrastructure to further grow our business and fuel our anticipated growth.

"I am excited to be joining the established Lotus Clinical Research team. In an effort to further support pharmaceutical companies seeking development of new analgesic drugs, which will help combat the opioid crisis, Lotus has made significant contributions in the analgesic space by inventing novel techniques and methodologies," said Schrammel. "Lotus Clinical Research is prepared for exponential growth in the analgesic drug development space. By delivering on their mission to reduce prescription drug misuse and abuse, Lotus' team consistently thinks outside of the norm to develop strategies and pathways that help pharmaceutical companies bring their products to market."

About Lotus Clinical Research: Lotus Clinical Research is a specialty analgesic CRO, research site, and regulatory consulting firm supporting all phases of discovery for analgesic treatments and has played a role in 10 analgesic FDA approvals. Led by Dr. Neil Singla, Lotus focuses on optimizing design/conduct of clinical trials in pain providing scientific leadership at every step of the development process. In assisting with the advancement of pain therapies, Lotus Clinical Research seeks to invent and operationalize research methods that improve study design and conduct for analgesic trials, which support our mission to help alleviate the opioid crisis in society.

