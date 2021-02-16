Lotus Foods Launches New Heat & Eat Rice Pouches for Ready-to-Go Organic Rice

The steam-in-bag technology ensures no mess and super-fast preparation time whether microwaved or warmed on the stove. Made with no added oil, sodium, preservatives or emulsifiers, each pouch includes water and rice as the only ingredients. The true form of the rice is at the forefront, allowing consumers to control any added flavors or ingredients. This makes the new Heat & Eat Rice Pouches the perfect start for favorite rice dishes from bowls, pilafs and curries to soups, salads and stir-fries.

The rice featured in the three new Heat & Eat Rice Pouches includes:

Organic White Jasmine & Forbidden Rice®, a unique blend of whole grain black rice and soft, aromatic White Jasmine Rice, providing a rich, nutty flavor;

Organic Brown Jasmine Rice, for a soft, rich and buttery whole grain option; and

Organic White Jasmine Rice, known for its floral aroma and soft texture.

The launch of the Heat & Eat Rice Pouches comes on the heels of other exciting Lotus Foods announcements, such as additions to its Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups, including the spicy Kimchi flavor, and its brown and white Basmati Rice qualifying for Regenerative Organic Certification/Silver. Additional products will be announced later this year.

"With today's busy lifestyles in mind, we are expanding our portfolio with even more convenient, rice-based pantry staples," said Caryl Levine, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Lotus Foods. "In our 25 years in business, we continue to innovate while providing healthier and delicious options for the exceptional rice produced by our network of family farmers using organic and regenerative practices."

Lotus Foods' new Heat & Eat Rice Pouches have an SRP of $2.99 and are available nationwide.

For more information, product offerings and recipes visit Lotus Foods online and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden Rice®, Jade Pearl RiceTM, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Arare Rice Crackers, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per DropTM. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact.

SOURCE Lotus Foods