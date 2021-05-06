Lotus Looking at Land Development

NORTH PORT, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Pink Sheets: LTUS) President Georgene Rivers announced today that Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has entered into a Land Development Deal.

Rivers Stated, "We are very close to signing a Letter of Intent and will have more details soon."

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: The Company's ability to increase revenue and profits in the current economic climate; the effect of changing economic conditions; inability to manage growth; and changes in government regulations, controls and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should," or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

