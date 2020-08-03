lotus823 Celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Business

Like many entrepreneurial companies, lotus823 had humble beginnings… namely, the dining room table. It was here where CEO and Co-Founders, David and Allison Hernandez, developed the idea of an integrated approach to marketing communications. The new concept was born, in 2010, out of a realization that, in order for brands to gain a competitive advantage and increase market share, brands needed to address a major shift in consumer behavior.

Over the past ten years, lotus823 has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of other industry trends and has successfully positioned itself as a dedicated partner to its brands. lotus823 has been received over 40 award wins over the past decade including, Inc.'s Best Workplaces, the MarCom Awards, Ragan's PR Daily Awards, PRSA NJ's Pyramid Awards, and many others.

"When we started lotus823 ten years ago, we could never have imagined we would build an agency comprised of such great marketers who are also great people," stated CEO and Co-Founder David Hernandez. "Beyond the success and accolades we have received for our client work, it really has been our team and the culture we have collectively built, that brings us the greatest satisfaction."

lotus823's team consists of experienced marketing professionals who are proven to deliver measurable results for clients in a wide range of industries. The agency offers, public relations, social media, content marketing, Amazon marketing, website design, trade show support, among many other services. For more information on lotus823, please visit: lotus823.com

Contact:

Kaitlin Crocilla

[email protected]

SOURCE lotus823