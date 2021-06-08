Lou Taylor’s Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group Award $70k For Finish Line Scholarship at Spelman College

In June of 2020, Lou Taylor and the Tri Star leadership team determined they would create action items that supported the Black Lives Matter Movement. During the presentation, Lou Taylor announced Tri Star would create a college grant program that could serve the Black community. Tri Star determined that Spelman would be the first recipient of the $70,000 Finish Line Scholarship.

"When we announced to the Tri Star staff which HBCU we were going to partner with for our scholarships, many staff members shared their personal success stories and how the financial support they received along the way made such a difference for them and their families," says CEO Lou Taylor. "Among them was a staff member with their own Spelman story. We knew right then and there we had made the right choice by partnering with Spelman College for our Finish Line Scholarship."

Spelman College has a current graduation rate of 76 percent—much higher than the 44 percent national average of graduating African American students and higher than all other HBCUs. Additionally, one-third of students move immediately into a graduate or professional school after graduating from Spelman.

The College is committed to being one of the nation's leading producers of Black women who go on to earn Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The college has been ranked among the top 100 national liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

The Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Finish Line grant program was set up to support Black students who have excelled in school and need financial support to complete their degree. Tri Star worked with Spelman President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Jessie Brooks to create the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group Finish Line Scholarship.

Taylor says this is not a one-time act, but a plan to establish future opportunities for Spelman students. The fund will continue to offer financial support to those who are nearing their last days with the school.

Tri Star hopes to be able to grow the scholarship program each year, providing more funds to more students in the years to come. "It is such an honor to use our resources to support the students at Spelman," a company statement said.

Lou Taylor has been leading Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group for nearly three decades. She has served actors, athletes, entertainers, and musicians as a highly trusted advisor. She continues to lead Tri Star in its path to becoming one of the most sought-after business management firms in the entertainment industry.

Tri Star acts as a business manager to help clients with their financial well-being. The company works with actors, athletes, artists, and executives to create personalized plans and reporting services that help them make the best choices for their estate. For some clients, this includes services that might include handling monthly bills, support with visa or immigration status, real estate purchasing, rental property management, budgeting, reporting, estate management, asset management, trusts, wills, and much more.

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College's picturesque campus is home to 2,100 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The College's status is confirmed by U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 54 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 19 for undergraduate teaching, No. 4 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 14th year among historically Black colleges and universities. The Wall Street Journal ranked the College No. 3, nationally, in terms of student satisfaction. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU, and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, and partnerships have been established with MIT's Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Outstanding alumnae include Children's Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, political leader Stacey Abrams, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman's first alumna president Audrey Forbes Manley, actress and producer Latanya Richardson Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones. For more information, visit Spelman College.

