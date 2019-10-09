Loud And Live & Move Concerts Announce Joint Venture In Live Entertainment

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, a leading entertainment, sports and marketing company in the United States, and Move Concerts, the largest independent concert promoter in Latin America, announced today a joint venture agreement in live entertainment that immediately expands their collective offering and footprint across North, Central and South America.

With over 40 years of live entertainment experience, Move has established itself as the largest independent concert promoter in Latin America, with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Having worked with global icons such as Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, U2, Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Katy Perry, Michael Buble, Roger Waters, Phil Collins and Iron Maiden among many others, Move has a long history of successful touring in Latin America. Move CEO, Phil Rodriguez, said the partnership "Brings two companies together that complement each other. I have full respect for what Nelson has built over the years, and for his drive and vision. He's building a great team and we share the same ethos - quality before quantity. "

Loud And Live, an entertainment, sports and marketing company, has quickly grown into a prominent player across the various respective industries. In live entertainment, Loud And Live has produced and managed successful national tours, festivals and concerts in the United States, including with the likes of Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Chainsmokers, Marco Antonio Solis, Daniel Habif, Brantley Gilbert, Steve Aoki, Luis Fonsi, Calvin Harris, Roberto Carlos, Juan Luis Guerra, Franco De Vita, Vicente Garcia, Pedro Capo and Ricardo Montaner among others. "I admire Phil for what he has built and accomplished, and it's a genuine pleasure to be partnering with such an experienced and highly-regarded industry veteran," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "We're looking forward to building off our individual successes in North and South America, as we come together to be a leader in live entertainment across the Americas," added Albareda.

With worldwide live music tickets sales expected to exceed $25B in the next 4 years, this partnership comes at a unique moment for Move and Loud And Live as they come together to capitalize on the continued growth of live entertainment across the globe. "We're extremely proud and excited to be joining forces with Move, and ultimately to leverage our respective resources and capabilities to provide a broader service offering and experience to artists, sponsors and fans," Nelson said.

In addition to collaborating around live entertainment, and as part of Move's and Loud And Live's existing capabilities, the joint venture will also be offering brands sponsorship opportunities around the live events across the Region.

About Move Concerts

Move Concerts is the biggest independent concert promoter in Latin America. With offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and Puerto Rico besides regional headquarters in Miami, Move Concerts has built the most extensive network in Latin America - excluding Mexico.

About Loud And Live

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco and Puerto Rico, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com | www.instagram.com/loud_live | www.instagram.com/loudliveentertainment/ | www.instagram.com/loudlivesports/

