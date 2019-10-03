LOUD Capital and Chicago Bulls Announce Pitch Competition for Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUD Capital, an early-stage alternative investment venture capital firm, in partnership with the Chicago Bulls, is excited to announce the first-ever Chicago Bulls Venture Competition (CBVC), a pitch challenge that will provide a platform for startup entrepreneurs seeking the opportunity to prove the worth of their business idea and value to the Chicago community. LOUD Capital opened an office in Chicago in 2018 and will team up with the Bulls as a new partner this season.

"As a more comprehensive venture capital firm, our philosophy is to provide value beyond capital, especially supporting businesses that have a social impact," says Dr. Navin Goyal, co-founder and CEO of LOUD Capital. "We are proud to work with the Bulls to harness the passion and energy of the next generation of entrepreneurs who can pitch their business that will directly impact the local economy of Chicago and benefit the community at large."

"We are thrilled to partner with LOUD Capital to reach the budding entrepreneur community of Chicagoland this season," says Matt Kobe, vice president of business strategy and analytics, Chicago Bulls. "Our values align well with LOUD Capital's mission and we're excited to launch our partnership and bring this pitch competition to life."

About the Chicago Bulls Venture Competition

Chicago -area entrepreneurs interested in submitting an application to the CBVC should visit www.bulls.com/chicagobullsventurecompetition to submit a 90-second pitch video. The deadline to submit applications is November 15 .

investment from LOUD Capital as well as legal, promotional, business development services that will be issued in phases. Each round of the challenge will be judged by Chicagoland professionals who have expertise in an array of sectors such as startup development, professional sports, business, community engagement, and government.

Five finalists and one winner will be announced at halftime during a Bulls home game at the United Center in spring 2020.

The remaining four contenders will have the option to work with Chicago-area startup incubator 1871 to continue to implement the content of their business plans to get their plans off the ground.

About LOUD Capital:

LOUD Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm providing capital, entrepreneurship, and education to grow impactful companies across the globe. Since launching in 2015, LOUD has managed three early-stage venture funds, raised special purpose funding to more than a dozen high-growth ventures and deployed private growth capital to hundreds of small businesses around the country. LOUD Capital is headquartered in Columbus, with presence in Atlanta, Beijing, Chicago, New York, Raleigh, and Taiwan. LOUD Capital: Venture For People. Learn more at www.loud.vc

