Loudoun Entreprenuers Expedite Launch Of Loudoun County Marketing Platform And Online Farmer's Market In Response To COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LoudounGo announced today the early launch of its online and mobile application with the mission of serving, preserving and complimenting Loudoun County's Agri-tourism Industry as a private sector partner.

Our goal is to help locals, tourists, and visitors alike discover Loudoun's visionary and hardworking business owners who are responsible for creating Virginia's "must visit" destination as D.C.'s Wine Country. LoudounGo will begin operations as an online farmer's market, selling locally-grown produce, locally-raised meat, and many other Farm-to-Door™ products delivered to the customer's home or aggregated for pick-up at one centralized location every Saturday.

"I don't believe anyone anticipated a pandemic. After two years of planning and developing, we were in a position to adjust our priorities. Our team and partners have worked together efficiently and intelligently to overcome today's circumstances. We have built a robust, secure, mega-platform with the capability to promote our businesses and economy in one discoverable place."

- Luke Baldwin, CEO of LoudounGo.

In cooperation with Loudoun County business leaders such as Dan Hine, Owner and CEO of EatLoco, LLC and Courtney West, Owner of Chariots for Hire, LoudounGo has created a home delivery and centralized pick-up solution for local farmers and food vendors. EatLoco opened a new Distribution Center in Leesburg, VA to offer curbside pick-up of LoudounGo orders. Chariots for Hire is utilizing its fleet to provide home delivery to customers within a 100-mile radius from the EatLoco facility.

"The importance of our farmers has never been more relevant. LoudounGo means farmers no longer need to maintain their own website and social media, work tirelessly in the fields, work multiple busy weekly markets, and then make countless daily deliveries just to make a living. LoudounGo allows farmers and food vendors to increase their bottom line exponentially by allowing us to take the "sales and delivery" out of their hands."

- Dan Hine, Owner and CEO of EatLoco, LLC

Customers can visit https://LoudounGo.com starting on May 15th to place their orders for Saturday pick-up or delivery.

For more information contact Luke Baldwin at (703) 436-9091 or email at [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/loudoungo.

SOURCE LoudounGo

