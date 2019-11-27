Loudoun Medical Group D/B/A Comprehensive Sleep Care Center Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Event

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loudoun Medical Group d/b/a Comprehensive Sleep Care Center (CSCC) recently learned of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. To date, CSCC has not received any reports that personal information has been misused as a result of this incident; however, in an abundance of caution, CSCC is providing notice of this incident so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On or around June 19, 2019, the Loudoun Medical Group Information Technology (LMG IT) Department became aware of unusual activity related to a CSCC employee's email account. LMG IT immediately took steps to respond to and investigate this activity and change the user's password. Based on this review, LMG IT determined that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to the employee's email account. LMG IT immediately commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, which included working with third party forensic investigators, LMG IT determined that an unauthorized actor(s) gained access to a single Loudoun employee email account between June 15, 2019 and June 19, 2019. CSCC then commenced a detailed and diligent review of all data present in the account to determine what records were present, to whom that data related, and contact information for those individuals. This process was completed on or around October 17, 2019. While, to date, the investigation has found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of data, it did determine that the email account affected by this incident contained certain personal information.

What Information Was Involved? The information present in the emails varies by individual, but may include patient name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, medical record number, patient account number, payment card information, financial account information, medical history, health insurance information, treatment information and/or date(s) of service.

What is Loudoun Doing? CSCC places the highest priority on the confidentiality, privacy and security of the personal information in our care. Upon learning of unusual activity in an employee email account, CSCC immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the event and identify what personal information may have been present in the affected emails. With the assistance of third-party forensic investigators, CSCC has been working to identify and put in place resources to assist potentially affected individuals and is implementing additional safeguards to further protect the security of information in its systems. CSCC also reported this incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state regulators, as appropriate.

What You Can Do? CSCC encourages those who may be potentially affected by this incident to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. CSCC also encourages individuals to review and consider information it is providing on the "Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information." This information is available below, as well as on CSCC's website at https://comprehensivesleepcare.com/.

For More Information. Individuals with additional questions may contact CSCC's dedicated assistance line at 1-855-946-0125, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Security Freeze

Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without his or her consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

Fraud Alert

As an alternative to a security freeze, consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19106 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); or TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For Maryland residents , the Maryland Attorney General can be reached at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-888-743-0023; or www.oag.state.md.us. Loudoun is located at 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

For New Mexico residents , you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf , or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For North Carolina residents , the North Carolina Attorney General can be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; toll-free at 1-877-566-7226; by phone at 1-919-716-6400; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents , the Rhode Island Attorney General can be contacted at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; (401) 274-4400; or www.riag.ri.gov . A total of three (3) Rhode Island residents are potentially impacted by this incident. You have the right to file and obtain a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that, in order to file a crime report or incident report with law enforcement for identity theft, you may be asked to provide some kind of proof that you have been a victim.

For New York residents , the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; https://ag.ny.gov/.

SOURCE Loudoun Medical Group