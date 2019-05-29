HICKSVILLE, N.Y., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Frank Chisari is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Marcote & Associates P.C.

Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal services that they deserve, Marcote & Associates P.C. is a full service law firm with extensive experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants. A frontrunner in the legal industry, the firm offers a wide range of services to their clients including offering representation with regards to real estate law, wills, trusts, and estates, workers compensation, matrimonial and family law, no fault recovery, state liquor authority and more.

With twenty years of experience in the field of Law, Louis Frank Chisari is revered for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession. Throughout his career, Mr. Chisari has held several prestigious positions at the Office of the County Attorney, County of Nassau (Deputy County Attorney) from 1998-2003, GEICO (Staff Counsel) 2003-2006, and Nicolini, Paradise, Ferretti & Sabella (Associate) from 2006-2007. Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Chisari has attained extensive experience in the areas of criminal and family law. In addition, Mr. Chisari has become well versed in the areas of No-Fault collection litigation and arbitration on behalf of health care providers. Additionally, Mr. Chisari is equipped in handling legal matters with regards to criminal defense, family law and real estate transactions.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Chisari is an esteemed member of several elite organizations including the American Bar Association, Nassau County Bar, New York State Bar, and Bronx County Bar Association. While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Chisari attended Hofstra University School of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1998. In his previous years, Mr. Chisari attended Adelphi University where he earned his Master of Business Administration degree in 1995 and attended St. John's University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1993.

