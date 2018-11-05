Louis Hernandez Jr.: Black Dragon Capital's new website goes live

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr. announced today the launch of the new website for Black Dragon Capital, the growth driven private equity firm he founded with a focus on technology investment opportunities in industries disrupted by digitization, including retail commerce, financial services, healthcare, and sports and media.

"We are extremely excited at Black Dragon Capital to launch an enhanced website. The new design offers quick access to essential information about Black Dragon Capital and the highly skilled entrepreneurs that make up our management and advisory teams," said Dan Consigli, chief financial officer of Black Dragon Capital.

Features of the new website include an intuitive design that puts key information at the fingertips of visitors wishing to learn more about Black Dragon's unique operating approach to investing, its investment activities, recent news, and how it gives back to the community. In addition to company news, visitors will be able to hear from Black Dragon leadership about its investment philosophy and how it helps create industry leaders.

"At Black Dragon, we believe that only fellow entrepreneurs understand the very personal and passionate journey that is part of creating market leading companies. It's different from an investor, board member or professional manager, and we are often not understood by those who have not walked in our shoes. It's a life filled with great intensity, where you are driven by ideas to make the world better, and it comes with great sacrifice and unique rewards," said Mr. Hernandez, founder, managing director and CEO of Black Dragon Capital. "The updated website marks the next expansion phase for the firm, building on the fantastic success we've had so far in growing the companies in our portfolio."

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with offices in New York and Los Angeles, with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Lichtenheld, 305-372-1234

Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications

mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

