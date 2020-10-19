Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future Opens Annual Scholarship Applications

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, has opened its application period for the 2020 Scholarship Program.

For A Bright Future (FABF) provides annual financial support to underrepresented minority students who demonstrate high performance and self-drive as evidenced by outstanding achievement in school and community or work-related activities.

"Our goal at For A Bright Future is to provide an equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and capabilities to fulfill their life goals and to be constructive members of our global community," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future. "The pandemic has had a greater impact on these groups, and we are proud to support those that want to contribute to our communities despite these challenging times."

Scholarship applicants should choose from the following categories: Unique life challenges or Pursue specific field of study for higher education. The fields of study are as follows:

Global Scholarship Fund: Supports education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), creative arts and sustainability.

Dr. Emma Lerew Scholarship Fund: Supports education towards teaching careers.

Healthcare Scholarship Fund: Supports education towards direct healthcare roles.

In addition to fields of study, FABF focuses on unique categories, including:

Step Up Scholarship Fund: Supports students from single-parent households, and those who represent the first in their respective families to attend university.

Semper Fi "Honor" Scholarship Fund: Supports veterans' families.

"It's an honor to provide motivated and high performing disadvantaged students a path to seek a better life through education," said Dr. Emma Lerew, Executive Program Director, For A Bright Future. "I've seen first-hand how powerful a young person who wants to contribute to their community can be, but many may not have the means to do so. I'm very excited to help these deserving individuals during the pandemic."

The final deadline to submit completed applications is December 31, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be announced in February 2021. Applicants are encouraged to follow For A Bright Future on social media:

To apply online, please visit the Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future website: www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/scholarships.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

