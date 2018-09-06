Louis M. Martini Launching World-Class Tasting Experiences

"Louis M. Martini is a winemaking icon and we're enhancing an extraordinary winery with experiences to match," says Estate Manager Jonathan Wendorf. As one of the region's founding wineries and most revered producers, Louis M. Martini will offer guests of all levels of interest in wine an inviting and in-depth look at what makes Napa Valley one of the world's great Cabernet Sauvignon regions.

Upon entrance, guests can enjoy flights at the Crown Bar, the visually stunning epicenter of the main tasting room. In an airy and open environment, inspired by sense of place and quality of craft, guests can taste from Martini's critically acclaimed collection while gazing through a thirty-foot high glass wall into the winery's oak barrel room. Nearby, an interactive display features aerial videography of Martini's gorgeous mountainside vineyards, enlightening guests with virtual flyovers and wine specific details of hand-harvested, single-vineyard bottlings. More immersive wine experiences are offered in the Founder's Room, built for customized library tastings and its adjacent Heritage Lounge. Here, guests can savor a range of small-lot wines with innovative pairings from Chef Jeffery Russell, created to complement varietal, vintage and vineyard-specific nuances within Martini's portfolio.

As the weather warms, private cabanas with bottle service will be available outside in Martini Park, where guests can take in views of the surrounding mountains and enjoy a glass of wine with wood-fired pairings. The most elegant tasting experience will take place in the winery's most historic setting, the Underground Cellar. Here, an intimate wine and food pairing is offered in a beautifully adorned 85-year-old barrel cellar that pays tribute to the Martini family's old-world heritage.

Estate Manager Jonathan Wendorf is a Napa Valley native with an extensive fine-dining background, including the Michelin-starred Masa's and Quince in San Francisco and Press in St. Helena. "I'm honored to be part of a winery that helped put our region on the map," Wendorf says. "The Martini story is one of passion and ingenuity and the restoration exemplifies that in a very authentic way. Our team can't wait to help create a truly memorable Napa Valley experience for our guests."

Chef Jeffery Russell, a Culinary Institute of America alumnus and 11-year veteran of the Charlie Palmer Group, offers seasonally-driven creations inspired by the complexities of the winery's collection. "I'm looking forward to changing up our tastings every six weeks and keeping it fresh and fun while focusing on cuisine that highlights our world-class portfolio," Chef Russell says.

During the restoration, Louis M. Martini Winery is welcoming their club members and guests in the Monte Rosso tasting room on the south side of the historic winery. The tasting room is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm. The Grand Opening of the restored winery will take place March 29, 2019. Visit louismartini.com for more information and to make reservations.

About Louis M. Martini Winery

Louis M. Martini Winery is a cornerstone of Napa Valley, offering an internationally acclaimed portfolio of Cabernet Sauvignon. Since 1933, the Martini family has played an integral role in establishing Napa Valley as one of the world's premier wine regions, with each successive generation helping to set new standards in the vineyard and cellar. Today, the newly restored winery features an array of world-class tasting experiences, reflecting an enduring commitment to Cabernet Sauvignon crafted in Napa Valley.

