Louis M. Martini Winery Announces The Restoration Of The Historic Winery

Backen, who was named one of the top 100 architects and designers in the world by Architectural Digest, sought to remove the non-historic additions made throughout the 85-year-old building's history and meticulously restore it to its original form.

An atrium draws guests into the building's open floorplan, seamlessly integrating indoors and out. The building includes 30-foot-high glass walls with views into the barrel cellar, a demonstration dining room, an underground cellar with private wine libraries and a range of immersive Cabernet Sauvignon experiences. The design showcases reclaimed materials, including the original terra cotta wall tiles, juxtaposed against contemporary materials.

The expansive Martini Park features a beautiful sycamore grove with tables in dappled sunlight and private cabanas for al fresco wine service. The area is anchored by a culinary pavilion creating a spectacular walled garden.

Carolyn Martini, granddaughter of founder Louis M. Martini and daughter of Vintner's Hall of Fame member Louis P. Martini, said she has been following the restoration with enthusiasm. "Both my father and grandfather would be extraordinarily proud of how the winery's heritage is being carried forward. Their legacy of producing Cabernet Sauvignon in Napa Valley will continue to be shared with generations to come."

During the restoration, Louis M. Martini winery is welcoming guests in the adjacent Monte Rosso tasting room on the south side of the historic winery. The tasting room is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Louis M. Martini is a cornerstone of Napa Valley, founded in 1933 as one of the first wineries in the region after Prohibition. It has crafted world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the exceptional vineyards of Napa and Sonoma counties for 85 years. Pioneering founder Louis M. Martini played an integral role in establishing Napa Valley as one of the world's premier winegrowing regions. He believed in a simple premise: The best grapes make the best wines. Today, this legacy continues at the historic winery in Napa Valley with an acclaimed collection of Cabernet Sauvignons.

