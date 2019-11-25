Louis XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

One note, as a drop, offering many dimensions and revelations The one-of-a-kind piece written by Yaron Herman begins with a single piano note, which cleverly draws you in. The piano is then joined by a string quartet playing the same note, but at different octaves and using contrasting rhythms, the individual instruments adding texture, structure and harmony to the composition. A violin provides the main melody, while a second violin and a viola add colour and harmony. A cello adds a rhythmic bass line, bringing structure to the melody, which rises to a crescendo.

Always thinking a century ahead

The pair of specially choreographed robotic arms come together, in time with the music, to make a unique toast with two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses. The robots are going to give precisely the right angle and the right speed to get the G-sharp sound. "ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition not only pays tribute to this musical note. It also expresses the complexity of one single note, as an echo to the tasting of one drop of LOUIS XIII Cognac, which lasts for up to one hour on the palate," says Ludovic du Plessis LOUIS XIII Global Executive Director.

As of April 2020, the unique robots' arms will be displayed in the LOUIS XIII Boutiques and then will travel the world.

Credits:

Creative Agency: FF Los Angeles

Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid

Robot Styling: Arnaud Lapierre Design Studio

www.louisxiii-cognac.com

