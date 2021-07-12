LOUIS XIII Introduces the Ultra-Rare Red Decanter N°XIII to the World's Most Exclusive Nightclubs

PARIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With only 200 N°XIII red decanters available worldwide, the rare N°XIII experience is limited to one decanter per club per night: only 0.0000038361% of people worldwide will have the chance to experience N°XIII

LOUIS XIII has collaborated with Saint-Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe, to create the striking handmade N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses. The vibrant red hue of the glass can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Saint-Louis’ shared passion for tradition, savoir‐faire and innovation comes to life in the rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck.
Decanter: N°XIII by LOUIS XIII, the rare red decanter dedicated to select nightclubs
STRICTLY LIMITED

LOUIS XIII cognac is the result of the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters, blending the finest eaux-de-vie using grapes grown exclusively in Grande Champagne. It is essential for LOUIS XIII to be experienced as a ritual, drop by drop, to reveal a prolonged and evolving expression of flavour, in a single moment of excellence. Customers who want to try their luck by ordering one of the N°XIII Experiences can log on LOUIS XIII Society* or directly through the selected nightclubs. A LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador will contact each of them to organise this unique adventure.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8918451-louis-xiii-introduces-ultra–rare-red-decanter-no-xiii/

EXTEND TIME WITH A SPECIAL RITUAL

Time is the raw material of LOUIS XIII, and N°XIII allows us to explore a whole new expression of time. Nightlife is captured and amplified by the N°XIII tasting ritual: a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. LOUIS XIII is served using a pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop–by–drop service ritual.

CRAFTED DECANTER BY HAND

LOUIS XIII has collaborated with Saint–Louis, to create the N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses; their vibrant red hue can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Its shared passion for tradition, savoir–faire and innovation comes to life into those rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck. Following a N°XIII tasting ritual, the client may leave the nightclub with his N°XIII decanter (if the rules of the Club and regulations and laws of the country allow it) as a treasured souvenir of the most memorable of nights. The NFC–enabled stopper grants the owner exclusive access to the LOUIS XIII Society and all its membership benefits.

LOUIS XIII N°XIII recommended selling price on demand, available only in nightclubs.

*The LOUIS XIII Society is a private members club for owners of LOUIS XIII Cognac decanters.

