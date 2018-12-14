GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Louise Jones-James is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Finance and Operations in recognition of her role as a Finance & Operations Leader/Founder and CEO of Finance & Operations Leadership Consulting.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

An illustrious professional, Louise Jones-James has attained extensive expertise in the areas of talent, technology process advancements, finance and operations leadership, marketing and cost analysis, tax, real estate and investment portfolios and implementing small business sustainability strategies. In looking to the future Louise looks to expand her company beyond its regional boundaries while continuing to maintain a respected, credible, and socially committed organization that provides diverse, creative, and evolving business, leadership, and development solutions.

Early in her career, Louise attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Mississippi Valley State University. Thereafter, Louise would then go on to receive her Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Mercer University and completed her leadership training in Six Sigma principles. She continues to pursue both business and personal life enhancing educational programs and events as part of her continued leadership, talent, and strategic growth.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Louise was the recipient of several achievements including being named by Continental Who's Who in 2018, the Institute of Internal Auditors, the recipient of the Recognition of Commitment to Excellence Award, Distinguished Military Graduate, and named by MVSU as Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. In an effort to further advance her professional development, Louise is an esteemed member of several organizations including the National Association of Female Executives, Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association, Institute of Management Accountants, International Association of Women, Leader at the Sierra Club Military Outdoor, National Black MBA Association, Mercer University Alumni Association, AARP Foundation, the American Red Cross Volunteer Program, and many more.

Charitable to various organizations, Louise is an avid supporter of the United Negro College Fund; March of Dimes; American Heart Association; American Lung Association; American Diabetes Association; her Midsouth Local Food Bank; and her local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation. She is also an active contributor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Memphis Kids in Nature as a Naturalist, Lichterman Nature Center as a Trail Blazer, is a Board Member for Operation Stand Down MidSouth in supporting Military and Veterans in need, a Tax Consult for the AARP Foundation, and as a business model identifies Small Business, Senior, Veteran/Military and Undermanaged Communities' education, focus points of growth and improvement opportunities.

Business Highlights: The second and third quarters of 2018 were spent doing what we love doing the most: engaging with children, engaging with young adults, encouraging and informing veterans/military and seniors and bringing attention to undermanaged community needs.

Childhood Engagement: Participating in outdoor excursions designed to encourage children to explore, stretch their imaginations, and learn from each other, the environment, and their on-site adult guides.

Many of the outings took them to creeks, woodlands, camping, outdoor swimming, fishing, and trail walks. During each of these they had the chance to openly explore their surroundings while learning about the indigenous and nonindigenous plants and animals in the areas.

Young Adult Engagement: Meeting in an informal environment with young adults and "listening to their needs". Many times, we go through our day to day and miss the perfect opportunity as leaders to stop and understand what we can do to help the next generation grow into being that best contributor they're capable of being. An avenue for doing that is giving them an outlet for discussing their concerns or ideas. When we engage in this manner, they have an opportunity to share and we have an opportunity to listen, learn, and advise.

Veteran/Military & Senior Advocacy: Using the power of social media, research and personal experience with providers, we identified and provided information, feedback, and guidance to Veterans/Military and Seniors on key choices for travel, benefits, education, and finance. There are many agencies providing similar information however our efforts come from direct engagement and contact with formal and informal partners. This allowed us to identify, test and evaluate products, business offerings and processes directed at this specific class of society. Information was sent out via social media or what became known as the "big kid, lil kid" connection; thus, providing an avenue to reach across multiple age groups and cultures.

Highlighting Community Needs: An area that goes unnoticed most of the time are the small communities that are a result of the agricultural, and industrial imprint. These communities grow as a result of the families and businesses in the area. If either industry loses growth, then that community loses funding or is absorbed or overshadowed by a larger community. Time was spent identifying some of those communities across the midsouth through photo/video documentation.

What's next: The last quarter of the year will wrap up our time with a trip that should pull in additional opportunities to identify areas that require focus and attention, people in and avenues for getting them assistance.

When she is not working, Louise enjoys visiting family, reading, exploring the outdoors, music, long walks, biking, spending time with good friends, and quiet time. In addition, Louise also enjoys traveling, photography, cooking.

Louise dedicates this recognition all in loving memory of her mother Rosie Samuels Jones, her father, Earnest Jones, Jr., and her godmother, Ceola Banks Thomas.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

