Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Approves GB Sciences To Begin Full Operations In Main LSU AgCenter Production Facility

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) today announced that The LSU Agricultural Center (AgCenter) received confirmation from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) that GB Sciences Louisiana is deemed suitable for full-scale operations.

Now that the favorable suitability determination has been released by LDAF, GB Sciences Louisiana will commence full operations within the main production facility. This facility is equipped with modular clean room technology for use in the production of plants and formulation of final products. The main production facility has more than five times the production capacity of the small exterior facility that GB Sciences Louisiana has been operating. This increase in space will allow for a perpetual harvest cycle, ensuring a continuous supply of product for patients with qualifying disease states.

Two previous successful harvests in the small exterior facility will allow GB Sciences Louisiana to soon begin the creation of final formulations. These formulations will be submitted to LDAF for final testing and ultimately distributed to the nine licensed pharmacies around the state.

"This is a great day for patients," said GB Sciences Louisiana President John Davis, "Full-scale operations means a consistent and continuous supply of medical cannabis. We are thrilled to move into our main facilities."

The LSU AgCenter conducted a thorough competitive public bid process in 2017, and examined and selected GB Sciences Louisiana as its public-private partner. GB Sciences was approved by LDAF in August 2018 to grow, extract, and formulate in a small exterior facility on the site premises while construction on their main production facility was underway. GB Sciences Louisiana completed the construction of their main production facility in October 2018. Since that date, the facility has received the "certificate of occupancy" from LDAF and the Standard Operating Procedures have been approved.

"The LSU AgCenter and GB Sciences Louisiana have worked diligently on this initiative since GB's selection in September 2017. We are very happy to have this milestone completed and we look forward to getting this much-needed product out to the patients of Louisiana," said William B. Richardson, LSU Vice President for Agriculture.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com .

About Louisiana State University Agricultural Center

The Louisiana State University Agricultural Center ("LSU AgCenter" or "AgCenter") is an institution under the supervision and management of the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College (the "LSU Board of Supervisors"). The AgCenter's mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information that will improve their lives and economic well-being. The LSU AgCenter includes the Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station, which conducts Agricultural and Renewable Natural Resource-based research, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service, which extends the knowledge derived from research to the people of the state. The LSU AgCenter plays an integral role in supporting agricultural industries, enhancing the environment, and improving the quality of life through its 4-H youth, family and consumer sciences, and community development programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Liz Bianco, liz@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://gbsciences.com

