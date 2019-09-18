Louisiana Eye Doctor Now Performs PanOptix Lens Placement For Cataract Patients

ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Eye and Laser, home to ophthalmologists Dr. Michael Redmond and Dr. Patrick Redmond, performed the first PanOptix Lens replacement surgeries in cataract patients in the central and northern Louisiana regions last week. This advanced procedure allows patients to see clearly after surgical cataract removal, discovering more vivid colors and lessening the need for glasses.

A cataract, or clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye, occurs with age, and 9 out of 10 Americans will suffer from cataracts by the age of 65. Surgery to remove cataracts has been performed for decades. However, patients with lens replacement often complain of fields of blurriness in their vision, or the inability to see either up close or far away. With the PanOptix lens replacement procedure, patients will be able to see better than ever, many without needing glasses. In the results of a pivotal study at 12 investigational sites in the US, patients demonstrated exceptional, uninterrupted vision, with high patient satisfaction, more than ninety-nine percent of PanOptix patients would choose the same lens again.

LA Eye and Laser invested in this groundbreaking technology to better serve the many patients who trust the doctors and staff at 14 locations across Louisiana. The first to perform these surgeries are Dr. Michael Redmond and Dr. Patrick Redmond, brothers with a passion for improving people's quality of life through better vision.

"People can still choose the traditional monofocal lens and will appreciate good vision after cataract removal and lens replacement," says Dr. Michael Redmond, "however, that will provide better vision at a distance. The PanOptix Lens enhances a person's ability for near, intermediate, and distance vision." Dr. Patrick Redmond adds: "The PanOptix Lens is the first and only trifocal lens approved by the FDA for U.S. patients undergoing cataract surgery, and we are honored to bring this technology to central Louisiana for our patients."

Louisiana Eye and Laser has 14 locations across Louisiana including Monroe, Alexandria, Ville Platte and others, all providing complete eye care for children, adults, and seniors. With the PanOptix lens replacement, LA Eye and Laser hopes to provide better vision for people suffering from cataracts.

For more information on Louisiana Eye and Laser, visit www.laeyeandlaser.com and find LA Eye and Laser on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact Information

Louisiana Eye and Laser

Michelle Edwards

318-487-2020 ext 1351

medwards@laeyeandlaser.com

SOURCE Louisiana Eye and Laser

Related Links

https://laeyeandlaser.com

