Louisiana Firm Bullock Campbell Bullock & Harris P.C. Specializes in Obtaining Financial Relief for Mesothelioma Sufferers

Mesothelioma is triggered by asbestos exposure. Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous substance that was widely used in the 1900's in many industries. It was durable, fire resistant, and possessed excellent insulating properties. Because of this, it was used often in the manufacture of thousands of products. Although it is not completely understood exactly how asbestos causes mesothelioma, there are many hypotheses. It has become obvious that any length of exposure to asbestos can be hazardous, possible resulting in the onset of asbestos-related diseases.

Four of the five forms of mesothelioma are malignant cancers; one is a benign condition. Pleural Mesothelioma develops in the lining of the lungs, known as the pleura. This is the most common form of malignant mesothelioma, with around seventy per cent of cases being pleural. Peritoneal Mesothelioma develops in the lining of the abdominal cavity, also known as the peritoneal membrane. Approximately twenty five percent of mesothelioma cases are peritoneal mesothelioma.

Pericardial Mesothelioma develops in the lining of the heart, known as the pericardium. Fortunately, only about five per cent of all mesothelioma cases are pericardial. Testicular Mesothelioma is the rarest type of malignant mesothelioma. To date, there have been less than one hundred cases recorded. Testicular mesothelioma develops in the tunica vaginalis of the testicles. The benign form of mesothelioma most commonly develops in the pleura. This is the only form of mesothelioma for which full cure and recovery is the probable outcome, although it may be a sign of future asbestos-related problems.

Thousands of American workers were exposed to asbestos during the twentieth century. Sadly, they had no idea of the danger that they were in. Businesses that manufactured products containing asbestos or used these products regularly are liable for not protecting their employees. If you or a loved one has developed mesothelioma or another asbestos related disease as a result of being exposed to asbestos, talk to an lawyer to seek compensation for pain and suffering as well as reimbursement for medical expenses and lost income.



