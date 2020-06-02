Louisiana Firm Named U.S. Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

HARVEY, La., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has named APC Construction, LLC the 2020 Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year for SBA Region VI, which includes Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The SBA Prime Contractor of the Year Award honors small businesses that have provided the government with outstanding goods and services as prime contractors. APC Construction was recognized as the country's best small prime contractor for its ability to grow small business, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation and increase America's global competitiveness.

Founded in 2006, APC Construction, LLC is a General Contractor that performs heavy, civil, deep foundations, building construction and field services for the U.S. Federal Government and several Industrial clients. Headquartered in Harvey, Louisiana, APC has branch offices in Gonzales, LA, Hobbs, NM, Washington D.C., and the Territory of Guam.

"It's a huge honor to be named the Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year," said Keith Porta, APC Construction President. "We believe it is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of APC."

"The APC Team strives to be an excellent partner for our Federal and private clients and this award is a result of years of working to be the best we can be," said Jacque Ballay, APC Construction Vice President.

In announcing the award, Barbara Carson, Deputy Associate Administrator with the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, recognized APC Construction's successes and contributions to our nation. "Your hard work, innovative ideas, and dedication to your community have helped you succeed," Carson said. "The SBA is pleased to recognize your achievements and your role in driving our nation's economic growth."

APC was nominated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for this prestigious award. The award was announced during National Small Business Week, which was celebrated last month.

Learn more about APC Construction at www.APCConstruction.com

SOURCE APC Construction

Related Links

https://apcconstruction.com/

