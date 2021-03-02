Louisiana Fish Fry Products Launches a 'Game Changer'

"In Louisiana, we've turned seafood boils into art forms. Now, Louisiana Fish Fry Products is unveiling a product that can help turn the art of our traditional seafood boils into a masterpiece," said Caroline Gray, marketing director at Louisiana Fish Fry Products. "Boil Boosters are a game-changer. These new products are flavor enhancers for at home boils in Louisiana and across the country, and the varieties we're unveiling today are only the beginning."

How do Boil Boosters work? Just pour, boost and boil! Boilers simply use a booster packet with any sack-sized boil product to achieve a perfect boost of citrus, garlic, or herbal flavor.

Boil Booster flavor enhancers are the latest products from a company whose innovation team has launched 20 new products for customers and culinary professionals over the past two years alone. Louisiana Fish Fry products are on store shelves nationwide and relied on by home boilers and chefs.

Louisiana Fish Fry Products' Boil Boosters are available online at Amazon and Walmart, and in stores at H-E-B, select Walmarts, Rouse's and local supermarkets across the south. Boil Boosters currently come in three unique flavors, available in seven and eight-ounce packets, great for any seafood boil.

For more information about Louisiana Fish Fry Products' Boil Boosters, including where to find them, visit https://louisianafishfry.com/boilboosters/.

About Louisiana Fish Fry Products:

Louisiana Fish Fry Products invites the rest of the world to experience the essence of the state of flavor: Louisiana. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry Products manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers, as well as foodservice distributors. Products include fry mixes, boil seasonings, sauces, entrée mixes and more. Visit louisianafishfry.com for more information.

