Louisiana Fish Fry's 'Let's Sing, Louisiana' Raises 140,000 Meal Donations for Local Food Banks

"Our greatest role to play in difficult times like these is to support those most at risk in our communities, and Louisianans rose to the challenge by using their voices to spread hope and give back to thousands of families in need," said Michael Morse, CEO of Louisiana Fish Fry. "We are endlessly grateful to those who participated in this fun project, and to our local food bank partners who work tirelessly to combat food insecurity issues in our state every single day. They need our help now more than ever."

The campaign was birthed in an effort to spread joy and help those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Louisianans rose to the challenge virtually to support the project and share their musical talents through song, dance and instrumentals.

"We are truly grateful for the impact of this campaign to bring a little sunshine in the form of food for so many families in need right now," said Mike Manning, president and CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. "The outpouring of love and support is an inspiring testament to the spirit of Louisiana and its sense of community that withstands even the toughest times."

Louisiana Fish Fry curated all of the submissions received into a collaborative video, showcasing Louisianans united in support of this cause. The video will be released on Louisiana Fish Fry social media channels and on the Louisiana Fish Fry website in the coming days.

"This unique project gave Louisianans from all backgrounds an opportunity to join together in support of our mission and we are so appreciative of the generosity demonstrated," said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. "We give our thanks to Louisiana Fish Fry for bringing this to life, and to every participant who did their part to help make it possible."

About Louisiana Fish Fry:

Louisiana Fish Fry invites the rest of the world to experience the essence of the state of flavor: Louisiana. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers, as well as foodservice distributors. Products include fry mixes, boil seasonings, sauces, entrée mixes and more. Visit louisianafishfry.com for more information.

About The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that addresses the issue of food insecurity and hunger. We solicit, inventory, and distribute donated products to over 100 member agencies that directly serve people facing hard times. Our mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, we have served the food insecure in our 11-parish service area for more than 30 years.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank is leading the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. Second Harvest provides food to more than 700 community partners across 23 parishes. Together, we make up the largest charitable anti-hunger network in the state. With help from our communities, we can make food security a reality for every household in South Louisiana.

Second Harvest Food Bank is an affiliated ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Feeding America, and a United Way partner agency. To join us in the fight to end hunger, please visit no-hunger.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/2ndHarvestGNOA or on Twitter and Instagram @2ndHarvestGNOA.

