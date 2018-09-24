Louisiana Healthcare Connections Employees To Present At LPCA Conference In Shreveport

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Louisiana Healthcare Connections employees will be among the presenters at the Louisiana Primary Care Association (LPCA) 2018 Annual Conference, Oct. 9-12, in Shreveport.

Chief Operating Officer Kendra Case, RN, MBA, will present, "A Hunger for Health: Lessons Learned from a Strategy to Address Social Determinants of Health," an overview of Louisiana Healthcare Connections' multi-tiered program to address food insecurity and hunger in Louisiana. With more than 20 percent of the state's population classified as food insecure, the Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan recognized that an integrated partnership with communities and healthcare providers was necessary to combat the negative effects of hunger on health.

"Access to quality-driven, evidence-based care is critical to improving health outcomes, but families need more to achieve long-term improvements in their health," says Case. "We look forward to sharing what we've learned with LPCA's membership, and to identifying ways we can continue to partner with Louisiana's network of community health centers to reduce the impact of hunger in our state."

Joining Case in Shreveport will be Louisiana Healthcare Connections' Vice President of Quality Improvement, Joseph Tidwell, PT, MHA, CPHQ, and Chelsea Graves, Community Relations Principal, who will co-present, "Quality Partnerships: Closing Care Gaps at the Community Level," with Stephenie Marshall, Executive Director of Daughters of Charity. They will present a quality-driven model that partners the health plan with Daughters of Charity in closing care gaps for one of the state's most vulnerable populations.

"As our state transitions to a value-based healthcare system, we have been fortunate to have partners that share our commitment to eliminating the barriers that prevent vulnerable populations from accessing key preventive and primary healthcare services," Tidwell says. "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to share the successes achieved through this partnership with HCCN's membership."

"The Louisiana Primary Care Association is a respected partner, and having our executives present at LPCA's annual conference is a tremendous honor," says Jamie Schlottman, Plan President & CEO. "Louisiana's network of community health centers serve over 385,000 residents each year, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share with, and learn from, them at this conference."

Case's presentation is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2018. Tidwell, Graves and Marshall will present as part of a panel discussion during the LPCA's Health Center Control Network (HCCN) pre-conference workshop on Oct. 9, 2018. Schlottman will offer welcoming remarks to conference attendees at the Opening Plenary session at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2018.

The annual conference is LPCA's largest event of the year, providing attendees with access to evidence-based educational content. With the theme of, "Community Health Centers: Leading the Future of Value Based Care," the conference will mark its 35th year at the Shreveport Convention Center.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Established to deliver quality healthcare through local, regional and community-based partners, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is a Healthy Louisiana Plan headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Healthcare Connections exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Because Louisiana Healthcare Connections believes healthy is a way of life, its members benefit from programs and services designed for their personal well-being. For more information, www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

SOURCE Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Related Links

https://www.louisianahealthconnect.com

