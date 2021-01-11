Louisiana, Nevada and Oregon have the Highest Average Rate of Anxiety and Depression During the Pandemic

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states are experiencing the most anxiety or depression during the pandemic.

The prevalence of mental illness has a significant impact on the population. Although there have been major improvements in addressing the mental health crisis in America, our nation faces yet another wave of mental health hurdles. QuoteWizard's team evaluated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mental health data on each state's frequency of anxiety or depression from April to December 2020.

Key Findings:

The United States' average rate of depression or anxiety since the start of COVID-19 is 32.12%.

average rate of depression or anxiety since the start of COVID-19 is 32.12%. From April 2020 to December 2020 , the U.S. saw a 6.3% increase in anxiety and depression.

to , the U.S. saw a 6.3% increase in anxiety and depression. Louisiana , Nevada and Oregon all have seen the highest average rates of anxiety and depression since April of 2020.

, and all have seen the highest average rates of anxiety and depression since April of 2020. North Dakota , South Dakota and Wisconsin all have seen the lowest rates of anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

, and all have seen the lowest rates of anxiety and depression during the pandemic. States that experienced high levels of stress also saw the highest levels of unemployment.

Since April 2020 , Wyoming , Montana and New Mexico experienced the highest rate increases of anxiety or depression.

Rank State Average Rate Change Since April 2020 1 Louisiana 36.9% 24.3% 2 Nevada 36.1% 39.8% 3 Oregon 35.1% 34.3% 4 Mississippi 35.0% 38.0% 5 New Mexico 34.5% 39.9% 6 Texas 34.2% 28.3% 7 California 34.2% 17.6% 8 Florida 33.8% 12.7% 9 Arkansas 33.7% 9.5% 10 Oklahoma 33.6% 39.6% 11 Kentucky 33.2% 31.6% 12 Arizona 33.2% 11.8% 13 West Virginia 33.0% 34.7% 14 Georgia 32.5% 11.2% 15 Illinois 32.1% 21.8% 16 Indiana 32.1% 16.9% 17 Washington 32.0% 25.7% 18 Alabama 31.9% 36.3% 19 New Jersey 31.7% 13.6% 20 Tennessee 31.7% 21.1% 21 Colorado 31.6% 20.5% 22 New York 31.3% -8.2% 23 Ohio 31.1% 28.5% 24 Missouri 31.0% 17.0% 25 Connecticut 31.0% 6.9% 26 Pennsylvania 30.9% 21.8% 27 Alaska 30.9% 35.6% 28 South Carolina 30.4% 5.1% 29 Utah 30.4% 31.9% 30 Rhode Island 30.2% 22.9% 31 Kansas 30.1% 18.9% 32 Michigan 30.0% 4.0% 33 Virginia 29.9% 19.0% 34 North Carolina 29.9% 16.8% 35 Maryland 29.8% 21.7% 36 Vermont 29.6% 25.7% 37 Hawaii 29.4% 19.8% 38 Maine 29.4% 12.9% 39 Massachusetts 29.4% -5.8% 40 New Hampshire 29.1% 22.8% 41 Idaho 29.0% 31.2% 42 Delaware 28.7% 27.6% 43 Montana 28.5% 48.7% 44 Wyoming 27.9% 53.8% 45 Iowa 27.8% 36.2% 46 Nebraska 27.1% 39.6% 47 Minnesota 26.8% 21.8% 48 Wisconsin 26.4% 14.6% 49 South Dakota 26.4% 23.0% 50 North Dakota 26.0% 24.9% -- United States 32.1% 6.3%

Methodology

QuoteWizard evaluated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) mental health data on each state's frequency of anxiety or depression from April to December 2020. We ranked states with a higher average rate of adults with diagnoses of generalized anxiety disorder or major depression, according to the CDC, closer to 1. States that ranked closer to 50 experienced the lowest average rates of anxiety or depression. Additionally, the rate change of anxiety or depression is associated with each state over the same time period.

