Louisiana Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Ali Sadeghi Announces Opening of Metairie Office

METAIRIE, La., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Ali Sadeghi and his team are proud to announce the relocation to a new office in Metairie. The team looks forward to serving even more clients in this area and continue its commitment to delivering beautiful, long-term, and healthy results.

The address of our new location is:

4228 Houma Blvd Suite 100

Metairie, LA 70006

As a double board-certified plastic surgeon and reconstructive microsurgeon and the founder and Medical Director of the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ali Sadeghi brings world-class training and a commitment to excellence to every procedure he performs.

Dr. Sadeghi received his undergraduate degree from the University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine. He then attended SUNY Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine where he performed his internship and residency. In 2009, he participated in a fellowship at Louisiana State University. His extensive education coupled with nearly two decades of experience in the medical field are why so many people have trusted him to handle their cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery procedures.

Each patient receives one-on-one care in a warm, welcoming environment. Patients have turned to Ali Sadeghi and his team for compassionate treatment and cutting-edge surgical techniques, and their satisfaction Is the reason why his practice has grown steadily over the past sixteen years.

This expansion will allow us to serve even more patients in our community. Our office can be reached from the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in less than 15 minutes, the French Quarter in approximately 25 minutes, and the airport is only 20 minutes away for those who are flying in. Dr. Sadeghi and his team look forward to serving clients in Metairie and throughout Jefferson Parish at our new office.

About Dr. Ali Sadeghi

For sixteen years, Dr. Ali Sadeghi has established a practice committed to compassionate care, coupled with cutting edge surgical techniques. He has built a reputation as a leader in the field of reconstructive breast surgery and is widely recognized for his work delivering beautiful results for patients who undergo restorative, reconstructive, or aesthetic procedures. For more information on Dr. Sadeghi and his practice, visit the website at www.SadeghiPlasticSurgery.com.

