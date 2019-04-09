Louisville & Indiana Railroad Honored As 2019 Short Line of the Year

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisville & Indiana Railroad (LIRC) (www.anacostia.com/railroads/lirc), a subsidiary of Anacostia Rail Holdings, was honored Tuesday, April 9 as 2019 Short Line of the Year at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad's "Connections Convention" in Orlando, Fla.

Anacostia Rail Holdings President and CEO Peter Gilbertson and Louisville & Indiana President John Goldman accepted the coveted award, which is administered by Railway Age--the rail industry's oldest trade publication dating to 1856.

In announcing Louisville & Indiana as this year's award winner, Railway Age Editor-in-Chief Bill Vantuono wrote, "2018 marked the culmination of a significant physical transformation for LIRC, as the direct result of a creative partnership with CSX Transportation that began more than five years ago. It's a remarkable story of vision, patience, transformation and execution."

Railway Age reported LIRC upgraded its entire 106-mile main line between Louisville, Ky. and Indianapolis, Ind. by installing heavier 136-lb. continuous-welded rail and replacing a 119-year old bridge across the Flat Rock River in Columbus, Ind. Completion of a second 10,000-ft. passing siding next year will expand capacity and finish the $100 million project.

Coincidentally, the 2019 Short Line award comes on the 25th anniversary of Louisville & Indiana's start-up on March 12, 1994.

LIRC-President John Goldman noted, "The Short Line of the Year award is very special, because it reflects success for the entire organization from bottom to top, side to side, and all points in between." Goldman added, "This award reflects the dedication, vision, hard work and perseverance of so many people including the Anacostia corporate team and our contractors."

Gilbertson observed, "The upgrade has created a much better railroad for both Louisville & Indiana and CSX, which will be able to accommodate a significant increase in train traffic more safely and more efficiently over an important rail corridor serving mid-America. But LIRC is much more than this upgrade. It reflects the efforts of an innovative and dedicated group that has consistently grown revenue while conducting safe operations."

The Louisville & Indiana Railroad is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Ind. and is one of six railroads operated by Anacostia Rail Holdings. The railroad connects with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Indiana Rail Road, and Paducah & Louisville.

Anacostia's other lines are the Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad, Gulf Coast Switching Company, New York & Atlantic Railway Company, Northern Lines Railway, and Pacific Harbor Line.

SOURCE Louisville & Indiana Railroad Co.; Anacostia Rail Holdings

