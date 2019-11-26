LoungeUp Releases 2020 Market Map of Software Solutions on Hotel Guest Journey

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel guest engagement platform, LoungeUp, published the first guest journey market map showing the software solutions that guests use on the various stages of the travel journey including hotel technology software providers.

The increasing number of technology solutions guests use to research, book, experience and share their travels are rarely met with equivalent hotel technology solutions. LoungeUp has put together a market map showing the leading technology solutions at every step of the guest journey.

Hotel Guest Journey Illustrated Infographic of hotel guest journey

"According to our data, approximately 15% of hotels actually use technology solutions to respond to guest needs before, during and after their stay," says Mathieu Pollet, CEO of Loungeup, "Increasingly the guest journey is being complemented with digital experiences and we've found it has become extremely important for hotels to interact with guests at every step of the way for them to build a great guest experience. It is no longer enough to create a great hotel, hotels need digital tools to make great experiences."

The market map is available for download on the LoungeUp website, it is also available in a print version for hoteliers who prefer.

The market map will be updated with new technology solutions in the future to keep up with the rapidly changing technology industry and guest expectations.

About LoungeUp

LoungeUp is a guest engagement platform that offers a suite of products allowing hoteliers to communicate with guests at every stage of the stay. The focus is on intelligently generating incremental revenue by improving guest profiles, experience, and loyalty. In just 7 years, LoungeUp has established itself as a leading provider of customer relationship management software in the European hospitality industry. LoungeUp counts more than 2,000 lodging establishments equipped with its solutions in 40 different countries and prominent clients such as Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Hôtels Barrière, Tiara Hotels & Resorts, Airelle Collection, Heritage Resorts or MMV in ski resorts.

Contact

Marylou Bidault - +33184168220 – 229757@email4pr.com

SOURCE LoungeUp