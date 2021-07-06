Lourdes Germán, Nancy Gibbs, and William Goodell Join Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Board

"We welcome Lourdes Germán, whose deep expertise in public finance and its potential to deliver social impact will enhance our ability to promote fiscally healthy communities worldwide," said Kathryn J. Lincoln, board chair and chief investment officer for the Lincoln Institute. "Similarly, Nancy Gibbs is an extraordinary storyteller whose editorial judgement and keen understanding of changing media dynamics will help us to reach new audiences. And Bill Goodell's track record of skilled leadership as a lawyer, investment manager, and philanthropist will help us to achieve greater impact through all of our programs."

Lourdes Germán is an assistant professor of practice at Boston College Law School and the Boston College Carroll School of Management. She is codirector of Managing for Social Impact, an interdisciplinary minor. Previously, she served as director of international and institute-wide initiatives for the Lincoln Institute, where she created new initiatives to promote municipal fiscal health and established several municipal finance education programs. Prior to joining the Lincoln Institute, Germán served as a vice president for Fidelity Investments, and as an attorney for the international law firm Palmer & Dodge (now Locke Lord, LLP). A graduate of Boston College and the Boston University School of Law, Germán also serves as chair of the Massachusetts State Finance and Governance Board; a board member for the Rappaport Center for Law and Policy; a member of the President's Council of United Way; and an expert on the London School of Economics/PWC Global Coalition for Urban Transition Committee.

Nancy Gibbs is the Edward R. Murrow Professor of Practice and Lombard Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She has spent more than three decades as a journalist, including more than 30 years with TIME magazine and four years as the magazine's editor in chief—the first woman to hold the position. From 2013 to 2017, Gibbs accelerated TIME's transformation into a global digital news operation, more than doubling its digital audience. As a writer and editor at TIME, she covered four presidential campaigns and authored more cover stories than anyone in the magazine's history, including the National Magazine Award–winning special issue published days after the September 11 attack. Gibbs remains an editor at large. She is the coauthor, with Michael Duffy, of two best-selling presidential histories: The President's Club: Inside the World's Most Exclusive Fraternity (Simon and Schuster, 2012) and The Preacher and the Presidents: Billy Graham in the White House (Center Street, 2007). She has served as the Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton, and has lectured extensively in the United States and internationally on the press and the American presidency. A graduate of Yale University and Oxford University, she currently serves as cochair of the Center for Communications Leadership and Policy at USC Annenberg; president of the American Friends of New College; a trustee of the Chautauqua Institution; a board member of the How Institute for Society; and an independent director of Column pbc, a public benefit corporation launched by Harvard students with a goal of providing sustainable revenue to local newspapers.

Until May, Bill Goodell served as the interim executive director of the Robertson Scholars Leadership Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. He has 25 years of experience in the hedge fund industry, serving in senior positions at Tiger Management, Moore Capital, Maverick Capital, and Partner Fund Management. Previously, he practiced corporate finance law as a partner with King & Spalding in Atlanta and Washington, DC. He was elected to the board of the Managed Funds Association for five years and served as its chair from 2011–2013. Goodell was a member of the supervisory board of the directors of The Jaguar Fund, N.V., and formerly was a director of Crawford & Company and Max Re. He authored a chapter, "The Chief Operating Officer" for the book The Insider's Guide to Hedge Funds (Wolters Kluwer, 2018). A graduate of Williams College and Washington and Lee University School of Law, he serves on the board of governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (chair, investment committee), and as a board member for the Tiger Foundation. He was previously a board member of the Chautauqua Foundation, cochair of the board for the Environmental Defense Action Fund, and a board member for the Maverick Capital Foundation and Episcopal High School. He is also an emeritus trustee of both Washington and Lee University (chair, finance committee) and Oglethorpe University.

In addition to Kathryn J. Lincoln and the newly appointed members, the other members of the Lincoln Institute board include Thomas M. Becker, retired president of the Chautauqua Institution; Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Mimi Brown, former commissioner of Rating and Valuation for the Government of Hong Kong; Jane Campbell, president and CEO at the U.S. Capitol Historical Society and former mayor of Cleveland; Anthony Coyne, president of Mansour, Gavin, LPA in Cleveland; Sanjeev Khagram, dean of the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and foundation professor of global leadership and global political economy; Bruce Lincoln, president of Innervizion Surf Company in Chandler, Arizona; John G. Lincoln III, former senior engineer at CH2M-Hill in Boise, Idaho; George W. McCarthy, president and CEO of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy; Constance Mitchell Ford, visiting professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland; Thomas Nechyba, professor of economics and public policy studies at Duke University; Kevyn Orr, a partner with Jones Day; M. Timothy Renjilian, senior managing director for FTI Consulting; Scott Smith, CEO of the Valley Metro Regional Public Transportation Authority; and Adriana Soto, a consultant in environmental policy and financing.

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy seeks to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. A nonprofit private operating foundation whose origins date to 1946, the Lincoln Institute researches and recommends creative approaches to land as a solution to economic, social, and environmental challenges. Through education, training, publications, and events, we integrate theory and practice to inform public policy decisions worldwide.

SOURCE Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

Related Links

http://www.lincolninst.edu

