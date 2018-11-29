Love & Pride Launches on Bloomingdales.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Love and Pride, the premier jeweler inspired by and in support of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce its launch on Bloomingdales.com.

Originally launched in 2005, Love and Pride is a jewelry brand that ties luxury style with an ethos of unity, love and respect. Founder Udi Behr designs intricate accessories and fine jewelry made with precious metals and gemstones. Styles available on Bloomingdales.com include rings crafted in 14k white, yellow and rose gold, many of which are complete with glittering diamond insignias.

The first LGBTQ jewelry line to be sold at a major department store, the occasion marks a milestone for Behr. "Throughout my long journey building a brand that stands for equality and supports the LGBTQ community, I have had moments of triumph and moments of great challenge," he says.

"Getting Love and Pride into a mainstream retailer has been on my list from the moment we embarked on this journey in 2005. Having my collection in Bloomingdale's is a triumph for all; for me personally, for Bloomingdale's as a brand and for the LGBTQ community."

Despite its only recent entrance into the mainstream market, Love and Pride has long been celebrated for its dedication to supporting the LGBTQ community. Honored with some of the most highly-esteemed industry awards, the brand's accolades include the Marriage Equality USA Award; Matthew Shepard Foundation Essential Piece Award; and JCK Designer of the Year Award.

Behr's designs have been worn by stars including Pam Grier, Gwen Stefani, Cyndi Lauper and Sharon Stone. Love and Pride also featured collections for television series "The L Word," "Queer as Folk," "Dexter," "True Blood" and "Star Trek."

About Love and Pride

Love and Pride was founded in 2005 to celebrate the transformative powers of passion, creativity and action. Love and Pride is the first of its kind: a premium designer online shopping destination for people who believe in equality, diversity and tolerance. Our jewelry collections include engagement, commitment, wedding and anniversary rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, watches and other accessories for women and men. Sometimes romantic, sometimes serious, sometimes whimsical…our products are always captivating. Join with us to create change, inspire acceptance and make a difference. Look good, do good. Visit our website at https://www.loveandpride.com/

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 38 Bloomingdale's stores and 17 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

