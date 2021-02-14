Love and Games Escapade @ Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore has collaborated with a local games retailer Play Nation to showcase thoughtfully curated Play Boxes 《Love and Games Escapade》 for its two newest staycation packages. These cheery Play Boxes are designed with brand new and latest board and card games for couples, friends and families to look forward to during staycations and best of all, guests may bring these Play Boxes home to continue the fun.

Love and Games Escapade is available for reservations until 21 February 2021.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, jointly owned by AMTD Property Development Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Group that focuses in property development, investment, operation, and Far East Consortium (HKEX:35), a global leading and diversified real estate developer, is a mixed-purpose development that combines serviced apartments, retail and high-end office space in the heart of Singapore's financial center, Oue Downtown. Located close to the financial hubs such as the Singapore Stock Exchange, and adjacent to Tanjong Pagar, Raffles Place and Downtown Metro Station, it will further benefit from the Singapore government's CBD Incentive Scheme and Greater Southern Waterfront.

