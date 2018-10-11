Love Art, Flowers or Photography? Get Inspired on a Special Interest Itinerary from Insight Vacations

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're particularly passionate about flowers, beer, art, or photography, Insight Vacations, the leader in premium escorted journeys, has a trip that delves straight into the heart of the matter.

Offering just a limited number of departures for each journey, our special interest itineraries in Europe allow guests to gain a deeper perspective on the subjects that appeal to them while enjoying all the hallmarks of an Insight journey: you'll move from city to city on luxury coaches with double the standard legroom, stay in elegant hotels at the heart of the destination, and enjoy the camaraderie of a small group of like-minded fellow travelers, knowing that all the details are taken care of by an expertly trained Travel Director.

An Art Lover's Taste of Europe: New for 2019, this incredible 15-day cultural journey is an art aficionado's dream. Visit iconic museums, galleries, churches, monasteries in four countries and immerse yourself in the painting, sculpture and architecture of the European masters. In Rome, avoid the crowds with VIP entry to the Vatican Museums and get behind-the-scenes access to the Bramante Staircase, a marvel of Renaissance architecture that's normally off limits to visitors. Get a totally different perspective of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris by seeing it at night, including works such as the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, and Venus de Milo. In Basel, see masterpieces by Cezanne, Picasso, Rousseau, Mondrian, Klee, Ernst, Matisse and Newman at the Foundation Beyeler Museum. And in Amsterdam, wander through the Van Gogh Museum, home to the largest collection of Van Gogh paintings and drawings in the world. Along the way enjoy immersive culinary experiences such as a cooking demonstration in Tuscany, a farm-to-table spread in Switzerland, and a wine and olive oil tasting in Lucca. Departs October 6, 2019; $5,399 pp.

Picture Perfect Italy: See majestic landscapes, inhale fragrant scents, dine on decadent food, and feel refreshing coastal breezes on this perennially popular 18-day journey that's a true feast for senses. Photography buffs in particular will find fertile ground in the jagged, pastel-hued peaks of the Dolomites, the rolling Tuscan hills, the quaint hill-top towns and the lavish gardens they'll visit on this idyllic itinerary. Explore the romantic gardens at the Villa Carlotta on sublime Lake Como; visit two colorful fishing villages in the Cinque Terre; feast on seafood during a Highlight Dinner in Rapallo; explore the opulent palace and verdant botanical gardens of Isola Bella in the Italian Lake District; participate in a hands-on Italian cooking class in Tuscany; drink in the incomparable views of the Isle of Capri and the Mediterranean from the mountainside funicular and travel the spectacular Corniche road to Anacapri; and explore among the fascinating ruins, cobbled streets and ancient temples of Pompeii with a Local Expert. Departures on August 13, September 17, and October 8, 2019; $5,615 pp.



European Affair with Chelsea Flower Show: Savor spring in Europe on this fabulous, flower-filled journey through the gardens and castles of England, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. The 9-day itinerary starts with a full day at the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show in London, and a dinner cruise on the Thames river. Next, it's across the channel to the Netherlands to experience the hustle and bustle of Aalsmeer, the world's largest flower auction, and the traditional Dutch windmills in Volendam. Then stroll the cobbled streets of medieval Bruges before moving on to Paris, where a bird's eye view of the city from atop the Eiffel Tower is guaranteed to amaze. Take a day trip from Paris to visit two of the most famous castles of the Loire Valley, Château de Chenonceau and Château de Chambord, then spend the final day exploring the celebrated gardens of Versailles and Giverny, Monet's inspiration. Departs May 24, 2019; $3,250 pp.

Insight's other special interest itineraries include Chelsea Flower Show & Springtime in the Alps (May 7, 2019), The Gardens of England & Wales with Chelsea Flower Show (May 24, 2019), Oktoberfest 2019 (Sept. 22, 2019), and Oberammergau: The Passion Play 2020.

With only a limited number of departures, these itineraries fill up quickly. Book now to ensure a place!

For reservations, contact your favorite travel agent, call Insight Vacations at 1-888-680-1241, or visit www.insightvacations.com

