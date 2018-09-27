Love at First Bite: CheapOair Invites Travelers to Follow Their Appetites Around the World

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food is now considered to be an attraction, motivator, and even reason for traveling. More and more travelers are visiting destinations specifically to learn and explore new cultures through their stomachs. CheapOair.com, a leading online travel agency, wants to take you on a tour of some of this year's most popular culinary travel trends and destinations.

Eat Your Greens: The Most Vegan-Friendly Destinations

2018 has quickly become the year of the sustainability-conscious consumer, particularly in the food industry. According to Google, web searches for 'vegan' reached an all-time high in 2018 and United States ranks fourth among countries performing this search1. As the number of people identifying as vegans continues to rise, so does the number of vegan restaurants around the world. Los Angeles, California, Berlin, Germany, and Tel Aviv, Israel are some of the most vegan-friendly destinations that you can visit. Each of these cities is not only known for having unique culinary scenes, but also for offering a range of vegan substitutes for their respective traditional dishes. The future is sure becoming friendlier to vegan travelers.

Take It to The Streets: Destinations with A Booming Street Food Scene

Food trucks, sidewalk vendors, street carts, and hole-in-the walls are no longer a guilty pleasure. Destinations like Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Mexico City, Mexico, and Portland, Oregon have set the bar and blurred the lines between gourmet and fast food. Portland has a booming street food scene with over 500 food trucks. Meanwhile, in Mexico City more than 75% of locals eat street food at least one per week. Ho Chi Minh City has food stands on nearly every corner, of every block, in every district and travelers are flocking there for the tasty Vietnamese cuisine. These destinations prove that you can look outside of the fancy restaurants for some haute cuisine.

But First...Coffee: Must-Visit Destinations for Coffee Lovers

Drinking coffee has become a staple in the daily routine of many cultures. For those that love their cup of joe, Seattle, Washington, Istanbul, Turkey, and Medellin, Colombia are just a few destinations you should add to your travel wish list. Seattle is the perfect destination for coffee lovers as it's home to Starbucks; one of world's largest and most recognizable coffee brands. The city's coffee culture doesn't stop there. There are also a number of small, independent roasters scattered across the city. Travelers should also venture to South America to check out what's brewing. Medellin is the perfect starting point to explore Colombia's famed Coffee Triangle. In Istanbul, having Turkish coffee is almost ceremonial in the unique way it is prepared and served. The one thing that unites these different destinations is not only their love of coffee, but the way coffee shapes their culture, community, and way of life.

Say Cheese: The Best Cheese Destinations

Cheese is one of the most versatile and varied foods there is. Cheese enthusiasts can rejoice in the various options, styles, and destinations they can visit to get that perfect bite. Normandy, France is amongst the most famous cheese destinations, especially if you are a fan of Camembert. La Mancha, Spain is the place to go if you prefer Manchego, El Greco, or Don Quixote. For those who can't get enough Parmigiano Reggiano, head to the Emilia Romagna region of Italy where Parmigiano originated. When it comes to cheese, you could travel the world and still be unsure of what the "king of all cheese" is, but with these destinations you'll be ready to do the research.

Let's Wine About It: Unconventional Wine Destinations

From Old World to New World, the following are some must visit destinations for all wine connoisseurs. Alentejo is one of the largest wine regions in Portugal where visitors can sample a wide variety of wines and local delicacies. Cape Town, South Africa is home to the only new grape variety created outside of Europe and features some iconic wineries with Cape Dutch architecture. For those looking for a glass of wine with a view, head to Santorini, Greece. Santorini not only has nine indigenous grape varieties, but also has a fascinating wine museum.

I Scream, You Scream, We all Scream for Ice Cream: The Top Destinations to Eat the Best Ice Cream

We can all agree that ice cream is one of the few desserts that is both timeless and suitable for all ages. It's hard to go wrong when it comes to ice cream, but when it's done right it truly is an icy treat! If you are searching for the perfect scoop, we've got the scoop on some destinations you may want to check out. Italy is an obvious choice, but did you know you can find some of the best gelato in Florence? New York City is also an ice cream hotspot with its many specialty ice cream parlors. For a unique twist on the classic cold treat, visit Tokyo, Japan to try mochi.

Cheers: Where to Find the Perfect Pint

Brewing has truly become an international affair, so we've put together a list of a few destinations where you can find that perfect pint. Beijing, China has recently developed as an emerging scene in craft brewing as this ancient city continues to prove it can create modern marvels. St. Louis, Missouri may be home to brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, but it is also becoming a destination for craft brewing. Want to truly change it up? Forget Oktoberfest and head down to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for their annual Craft Beer Festival.

