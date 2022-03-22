LOVE, EXCITING AND NEW! CBS AND NETWORK 10 JOINTLY ANNOUNCE SERIES ORDERS FOR THE NEW DATING ADVENTURE SHOW "THE REAL LOVE BOAT"

"'The Love Boat' is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we're excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries," said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and head of global content strategy for Paramount's free-to-air networks, including Network 10. "On the heels of NCIS: SYDNEY, today's announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world."

THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including "captain" and "cruise director" will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said, "'The Love Boat' was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales. THE REAL LOVE BOAT will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures."

"Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of 'The Love Boat,'" said Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming, CBS. "The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes THE REAL LOVE BOAT an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers."

"The Love Boat' has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on THE REAL LOVE BOAT."

CBS and Network 10 are casting for their local versions.

THE REAL LOVE BOAT is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, and Wes Dening serve as executive producers for Eureka.

