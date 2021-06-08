Love is in the Air With Quore Gelato and the Best Luxury Packaging

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty different flavors, three different sizes. Quore experience is much more than the finest gelato infused with liquor in South Florida. The Miami-based brand is the perfect match between the smooth taste of world-class liquors and the most delicate gelato. The perfect love story, mixed with tradition and romance. So is its packaging. The ideal middle ground between traditional bars serving the best liquors and all the necessary features protects the pleasant gelato experience.

Quore Gelato

Dieline agreed with this vision and decided to award Quore Gelato as "The Best Luxury Packaging of 2021," selecting its work among hundreds of luxury brands from around the world and the stories they have to tell.

Why is this recognition so important to Miami's community? Because Quore manufactures its gelato locally, bringing a history of passion for preparations and ingredients, with the quality that this magical city encourages and deserves.

"Being recognized for the best luxury packaging in 2021 is an honor and an immense joy. Packaging is one more element within the Quore experience that we want to provide to those who visit us and choose our gelato. Every detail builds the essence of this brand with the spirit of traditional Italian quality and the trend and freshness of our flavors," expressed Daniel Kwon Jin Lee, CEO of Quore Gelato.

About Dieline and The Best Luxury Packaging of 2021

Since its founding in 2007, it continues to be one of the world's leading packaging design competitions. The best luxury brands from around the world and the most demanding packaging designers compete in this event, and, this time, Quore Gelato was privileged to stand out and be the winners.

The design process required trips to those hidden places in the heart of Italy. First, to experience the story in the first person and then transfer it to the perfect packaging, which preserves the conditions of a product as delicate as the one Quore offers and transports the consumer to their own romance story.

Quore worked together with Jastor, a branding consultancy firm that helped them discover gelato lovers' insights and experiences that fit their lifestyles.

The packaging tells a story. Still, it also preserves the optimal qualities of the product, such as its temperature or the best color scale to identify the premium flavors inside.

Fall in Love with Quore Gelato Premium Experience

Discover Quore in any of its exclusive Miami locations specially set to enjoy the superior taste of liquor and the pleasure of Italian gelato:

Costa Hollywood : 777 Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019

: 777 Ocean Drive, 33019 Aventura Mall: 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Quore invites everyone to live their own world-class gelato experience. Ready to have a crush on Miami's best liquor-infused gelato?

