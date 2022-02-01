Love Is in the Air with Yogurtland's New Chocolate Covered Strawberry Flavor and Promotions Throughout the Month

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland , the beloved self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is spreading the love this February with the debut of its new Chocolate Covered Strawberry frozen yogurt flavor and promotions all month long to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day and Valentine's Day.

National Frozen Yogurt Day Chocolate Covered Strawberry Limited-Time Offer

More to Love in February: New Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Valentine's Week Promo

Making this month extra sweet, Yogurtland's new limited-time Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor is the perfect dessert to be shared with your sweetie or treat yourself with. Inspired by the classic Valentine's treat, strawberries dipped in milk chocolate, the new creamy and smooth frozen yogurt flavor is made with real chocolate and strawberries. Customers can top off their froyo with Yogurtland's new mini dark chocolate raspberry truffle cups, which are the perfect pairing for the February flavor.

Even more, Yogurtland is encouraging you to send love to your sweetie and get a treat for yourself with its Valentine's week promotion. From 2/7/22 - 2/14/22, you'll receive a $5 Bonus Card when you purchase any eGift card of $25 or more. The bonus cards are valid in-store from 2/15/22 – 3/15/22 only.

Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day

The new flavor isn't the only sweet treat Yogurtland is offering this month. Yogurtland is celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Day on Sunday, February 6 with a Buy One, Get One Free offer in-store only. Plus, Real Rewards members will earn 3x points all day! To become a Real Rewards member, you can easily register by clicking the sign-up button on yogurt-land.com/realrewards or download the Yogurtland app and create an account.

"We wanted to bring the feeling of love all month to Yogurtland with our delicious new frozen yogurt flavor, and our flavorologists were inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries, one of the most iconic Valentine's Day treats," says Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager. "We are also excited to offer our guests great deals throughout the month to show our love to our amazing fans and the Yogurtland community."

A Sweet Free Delivery Offer

Yogurtland is also offering free delivery from 2/15/22 - 2/22/22 with a $15 purchase, using the code: FREEDELIVERY at checkout on the Yogurtland app or website. You can download the Yogurtland mobile app on your Android or iOS device through Google Play or the App Store.

The new flavor and deals are available for a limited time only while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com .

