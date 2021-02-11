Love Is in the Bowl: Grape-Nuts Cereal Announces Updated Return Date

For weeks, thousands of loyal Grape-Nuts fans have turned to social media to express their affection and heartbreak over their beloved missing cereal with sentiments like, "Where in the crunch have you been?" and "I can't live without you." Grape-Nuts wants its fans to know that this lovey-dovey, crunchy-mushy feeling is mutual and that it knows it really crunched up.

"We recognize that the temporary Grape-Nuts shortage has been frustrating to fans given that Grape-Nuts is a one-of-a-kind cereal and there is no other cereal like it on the market," said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We promised our loyal fans that we would work hard to get Grape-Nuts back on store shelves as quickly as possible, and we are now committing to an earlier-than-anticipated return date. We ramped up production and are running full swing 51 out of the next 55 days. We now expect to be back to healthy inventory levels by mid-March."

As a token of apology, Grape-Nuts is offering fans the chance to be one of 10 people to win free Grape-Nuts for a year. In addition, everyone who opts in will be added to a list to be among the first to be notified that the cereal is back at full capacity, and all will receive a coupon for $1.50 off their purchase of Grape-Nuts cereal. To enter the sweepstakes and to sign up on the list, visit the Grape-Nuts Facebook page. Fans are also invited to join a new Grape-Nuts Secret Super Fans Facebook group to receive updates on special offers and have opportunities to engage with the brand in new ways.

Grape-Nuts will also be sharing its love for its fans on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages during Valentine's Day week and until the cereal returns. Grape-Nuts knows its fans are missing it, and the brand is looking forward to being reunited soon. Crunch on!

About Grape-Nuts

Developed by C.W. Post in 1897, Grape-Nuts is a timeless and versatile staple that has been a part of active and healthy lifestyles for nearly 125 years. From the first expedition to Antarctica to the first trek to the summit of Mount Everest, Grape-Nuts has been the fuel for adventurers and people who live their lives on their own terms. For more information on Grape-Nuts, visit www.grapenuts.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

