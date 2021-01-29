Love of Community Brings Two Local Organizations Together

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union and Friends of Madrona Marsh entered into a mutually beneficial partnership in December 2019 that expands member benefits within each organization.

The partnership brings together two member-based organizations that care deeply about their local community. SkyOne, a local not-for-profit financial cooperative, provides members with free tools, such as financial education and affordable banking services, to help manage finances and save for the future.

Friends of Madrona Marsh, a local nonprofit conservation organization, is dedicated to the preservation, education, and aesthetics of the Madrona Marsh Preserve in Torrance, California.

"I'm very pleased to announce SkyOne will be working with Friends of Madrona Marsh," said Joseph Whitaker, SkyOne's President and CEO. "It's urgent to help preserve our remaining wetlands, and this partnership will raise awareness of both organizations."

Each organization has agreed to extend benefits to the other's membership base. SkyOne will pay the first year of Friends of Madrona Marsh membership. Members of the Friends of Madrona Marsh can join SkyOne and enjoy numerous benefits, including easy access to deposits with thousands of ATMs and Shared Branches nationwide, a live call center, no-fee early paycheck arrival via direct deposit, low nuisance fees, and competitive rates on loans and savings.

Any potential member who would like to join SkyOne but would not otherwise qualify can join Friends of Madrona Marsh and become a member of SkyOne.

"We look forward to sharing benefits with Friends of Madrona Marsh, as it's such a crucial cause," said Shannon Doiron, SkyOne's Chief Marketing Officer. "Now, its members can enjoy all SkyOne has to offer, and our members can help protect the wildlife habitat in our own backyard."

Both companies expect to increase brand awareness as they promote each other through their websites, membership packets, and community events.

"Partnering with SkyOne means more benefits for our members, but it means so much more for The Madrona Marsh Preserve," said Suzan Hubert, President of Friends of Madrona Marsh. "Through the memberships we'll gain over the next year, we'll receive funds toward its preservation. This is a significant step as it is one of the last vestiges of the extensive marshland that once covered the Southern California Coastal Plain."

About SkyOne Federal Credit Union:

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 41,000 members nationwide and $600 million in assets, located in Hawthorne, California. The credit union offers a range of financial products including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, and investment services. SkyOne is passionate about helping its members build a strong financial foundation and reach financial freedom. Free tools, such as financial education and affordable banking services, are available to assist members in managing their finances and saving for the future. Deposits are federally insured for at least $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). In 2017, SkyOne was certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in the financial services industry.

Learn more at https://www.skyone.org/join. Follow SkyOne on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Friends of Madrona Marsh:

Friends of Madrona Marsh is a nonprofit organization that has maintained the Madrona Marsh Preserve for over 40 years. The Preserve is located within the greater El Segundo Sand Dune System. It is believed to be one of the last remaining vernal freshwater marshes, a type of wetland, in Los Angeles County. Friends of Madrona Marsh proudly work in coordination with the City of Torrance to conduct community activities that promote awareness and preservation of the Preserve.

Learn more at https://friendsofmadronamarsh.com/about-madrona-marsh.shtml.

Media Inquiries:

For SkyOne Federal Credit Union

Shannon Doiron, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(310) 491-7624

Michelle Markham, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(310) 491-7619

For Friends of Madrona Marsh

Susan Hubert

(310) 782-3989

View source version on www.skyone.org/category/news/

SOURCE SkyOne Federal Credit Union

Related Links

skyone.org

