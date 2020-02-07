LOVE WINS: It's Time to Disrupt the Narrative and Take Back Valentine's Day

It all seems very 1950s—and Lovers Family of Stores is shaking up the antiquated narrative. Female founded and operated, Lovers is a far cry from your average adult boutique, and this Valentine's Day, it's putting to rest the patriarchy origins and saccharine-sweet drivel, to broaden inclusion and celebrate love in all its forms.

Lovers is reclaiming and expanding this holiday as "Love Wins Day." It's not about chocolates and flowers and overpriced dinners. Love Wins Day is about taking time to regularly acknowledge the awesome power of love and the fact we are free to share it with whomever we please. At Lovers:

We celebrate curiosity. Your questions are not embarrassing.

We celebrate your sexual identity & gender expression.

We celebrate your body.

We celebrate your sexual behavior whether solo, group & partnered.

We celebrate vanilla, too.

We celebrate communication & consent.

We celebrate pleasure—and we're here to help you get some.

To celebrate Love Wins Day, Lovers Family of Stores curates a wide range of products to satisfy shoppers' intimate needs year-round. From lingerie and massage oils to games and toys, everything found at its 43 locations is hand selected to inspire connection, inclusivity and body confidence. And Americans might be surprised at the depth and breadth of citizens interested in exploring connection and sensuality in 2020. A recent survey indicated 56% of Americans own a toy, and 26% want to try a new one this year, so shoppers might be surprised how willing their partner is to explore and play!

Lovers is constantly working to push the boundaries on inclusivity—with its product selection, educational blogs and in-store seminars, and most recently, with its body-inclusive clothing. The brand's lingerie buyer, Carlen Hughes, boasts decades in the fashion industry and now works to provide options for all genders, shapes and sizes, challenging vendors to produce options for all. She's also the driver behind inclusive sizing options since she transitioned from her previous role as a plus-size buyer at Nordstrom.

"We understand bigger sizes means more fabric, materials and labor, but it's also what consumers are asking for," says Hughes. "We worked hard to develop extended sizes while maintaining a high-quality standard in the name of inclusivity. This means skirts stay short without skimping on fit and fabric quality, harnesses stay snug while also considering chest sizes, and this spring, men will soon have a line of plus size options, too. We're here to tell you we're listening, and we're the only ones in the industry working to develop a range of custom products and plus-size offerings."

Fighting to meet the demand and expand sizes without sacrificing quality, Lovers' team of buyers work side-by-side with vendors to determine the details of fit and material. With high-quality, curated products like lingerie up to size 4XL in queen and plus sizes and an approachable and knowledgeable team, each store is built to help shoppers fulfill their deepest desires.

We are Lovers and we believe Love Wins every day. Celebrate with us at www.loversafterdark.com.

About Lovers

The Lovers Family of Stores is a sex-positive, judgment-free, fetish-friendly community dedicated to enhancing your sexual pleasure—whatever pleasure you pick. Mother-daughter duo Phyllis Heppenstall and Kris Butt founded Lovers in 1981 under the belief that everyone has a right to great sex, regardless of gender identification, race, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status. Our 43 locations span across Washington, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and California under A Touch of Romance, Christal's and Lovers. Each store offers high-quality toys, curated products, and education to help you consensually fulfill your desires. Maybe it's time you finally realized that fantasy—you know the one. Satisfy your curiosity at www.loverspackage.com or on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Lovers Family of Stores

Related Links

https://www.loverspackage.com/

