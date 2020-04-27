Love Your Melon Gives 150K Face Masks To Every State In America To Protect Individuals On The Front Lines Fighting COVID-19 And Restocks BOGO Face Mask Collection

Beyond the initial 50,000 masks Love Your Melon funded and committed to donating, the Buy One, Give One program has enabled them to donate an additional 130,000 masks to the medical communities in need across the country. This brings their total possible number of masks donated to 180,000 and the number will continue to grow as more are released and purchased as a part of their Face Mask Collection. Donations have been sent in volume to the following areas that needed them most: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and California.

Love Your Melon has produced over 300,000 face masks to-date and is focused on giving to areas with the highest number of shortages throughout the country as well as children battling cancer and their families. The company plans to continue shipping more masks every day as production increases.

After launching the collection on April 10th and nearly the entire assortment selling out within 30 minutes, The Love Your Melon Buy One, Give One Face Mask Collection will be restocked and available for purchase again today, Monday, April 27th at 10:00AM CT. The collection can be found here and will include four styles of face masks and one style of button headbands available in a variety of colors. Images and videos can be found here .

The Face Mask Collection features products that have been in design over the past month and a half. Love Your Melon reached out to health care networks across the country and received ideas and materials to make these products. Though the products themselves are not medical grade and Love Your Melon makes no claims of them being medical products, they are made with medical grade materials and are being used in health care networks and at the medical community's discretion when there is nothing else to wear.

The One Time Wear Masks, which Love Your Melon is making 50,000 of a day, are especially being put to work as face coverings for patients, visitors and non-patient facing health care workers.

"The Buy One, Give One aspect of our Face Mask Collection allows us to increase mask production and reach frontline health care workers and hospitals in every state in America," said Zachary Quinn, Co-CEO of Love Your Melon. "We are excited to see the progress we have made so far but know there are many more people that need our help. We are grateful for the support of our manufacturing partners as well as health care networks that have stepped up to help us design these products and source materials like surgical wrap."

Healthcare workers and emergency responders on the frontlines can request face masks in bulk here .

To make this possible, Love Your Melon partnered with Minnesota Knitting Mills , Softline Brand Partners , Bluegrass , Maine Heritage Weavers , Carr Textile , JONCO Industries , Authenticity50 , First Impression Group , Pilgrim Dry Cleaners , Vomela , 212NY, Royal Apparel , Impression Printing, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and the M Health .

Since its inception in 2012, Love Your Melon has given over 191,000 beanies to children battling cancer and over $7.1 million to nonprofits they support in the fight against pediatric cancer. For more information, please visit https://loveyourmelon.com/pages/giving or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as to supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. Fifty percent of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations Love Your Melon supports in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 191,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $7.1 million to fund cancer research and therapeutic experiences. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see the latest happenings.

