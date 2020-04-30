Lovelace Biomedical and Dr. Greg Downey of National Jewish Health Present a Live Webinar on Covid-19 Treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical, alongside National Jewish Health, will hold a live webinar on May 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM EST. This live broadcasted chat will discuss current status of COVID-19 (the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus), based on observations from the front lines of medicine, diagnostics and research. The hosts will also have a live Q&A session immediately following the presentation.

Webinar registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2117/34375

Clinicians, biotech companies, and other medical research organizations are searching for answers in a cure and vaccine to SARS-Cov-2, the novel Coronavirus which still continues to devastate the world. Lovelace and Dr. Downey will be in a live discussion of the comparison between the pathogenesis and immune response and relevant animal models used in SARS-Cov and SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research and fully understand the behavior of its clients' investigational products.

About National Jewish Health

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care.

