Lovelace Biomedical Report Evaluates Medical Cannabis and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

The review identified significant gaps in the current understanding of the ability of medical cannabis to treat the many negative effects of TBI. Animal models of TBI suggest cannabinoids have neuroprotective and psychotherapeutic properties whereas human studies with recreational cannabis have consistently shown detrimental effects. The review identified a paucity of high-quality studies examining the beneficial and adverse effects of medical cannabis on traumatic brain injury, with only a single clinical study performed.

The authors note that observational studies demonstrate that TBI patients are using medical and recreational cannabis to treat their symptoms, highlighting inconsistencies between public policy, perception of potential efficacy, and the dearth of empirical evidence.

The full report, "Use of Medical Cannabis to Treat Traumatic Brain Injury," is found here: https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2020.7148

Lovelace Biomedical is a research organization that conducts basic and translational health effects research, while also helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. Lovelace Biomedical advances human health through research into causes and cures of disease. For over 70 years, the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and medical countermeasures.

