Lovelace Biomedical Sr. Scientist Emeritus, Dr. Rogene Henderson, Receives the Society of Toxicology Merit Award

Dr. Henderson, during her acclaimed career was a senior scientist in the Toxicology Division of the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Leading up to her career, she received her B.A. from Texas Christian University and her Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Henderson is a diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology. She has served on many NRC committees, including the Committee on Epidemiology of Air Pollutants and the Committee on Biologic Markers. Dr. Henderson chaired the NRC's Committee on Toxicology (COT) from 1992–1998. During that period, she also chaired COT's Subcommittee on Pulmonary Toxicology, its Subcommittee on PELs for Military Jet Fuels, and its Subcommittee to Review the Army's Toxicological Risk Assessment of Zinc-Cadmium Sulfide. Dr. Henderson has also served as a member of the NRC Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology.

Landing at Lovelace during the transitional phase where Lovelace had become famous for its work with NASA in respiratory research for astronauts, and was moving forward from also being a lab used for governmental research through the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and the Department of Energy (DOE). It was then that Dr. Henderson become a part of Lovelace's phase as a renowned center for respiratory research under the name Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute (LRRI), in its rich history.

"Lovelace was a great place to work" - Excerpt taken from Rogene and her twin sister's memoir

Sund, R., & Henderson, R. (2018). Roberta and Rogene: The intrepid Faulkner twins from Texas. Fort Worth, TX: TCU Press.

