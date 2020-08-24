Lovelace Biomedical to Present Webinar on Inhalation Toxicology for a Range of Drug Classes

Considerations and challenges in inhalation toxicology to include small molecules, proteins, peptides and gene therapy aerosol delivery

Lovelace Biomedical

Aug 24, 2020, 06:47 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical, a non-profit contract research organization which specializes in various fields of biomedical research, including performing non-clinical studies in respiratory drug development, will host a webinar on considerations and challenges in various aerosol delivery. This live, informative webinar will take place September 17, 2020 at 11am ET.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8762051-lovelace-biomedical-inhalation-toxicology-webinar/  

Dr. Philp Kuehl
Dr. Ted Barrett
Pharmacology Fact Sheet
Inhalation Toxicology Fact Sheet
Gene Toxicology Fact Sheet
Lovelace Biomedical Fields of Research
Register for webinar here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2117/36767

Lovelace is a leading expert in the field, and is renowned for their preclinical studies in inhalation drug development for over 40 years. Dr. Philp Kuehl, Director of Scientific Core, and Dr. Ted Barrett, Senior Director of Pharmacology, will be presenting this webinar.

Who should join this presentation

  • Pharmacology scientists
  • Inhalation drug development team members
  • Regulatory and quality scientists
  • Toxicologists
  • Gene Therapy scientists

About Lovelace Biomedical
Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, infectious disease, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research and fully understand the behavior of its clients' investigational products.

