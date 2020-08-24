Lovelace Biomedical to Present Webinar on Inhalation Toxicology for a Range of Drug Classes

Register for webinar here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2117/36767

Lovelace is a leading expert in the field, and is renowned for their preclinical studies in inhalation drug development for over 40 years. Dr. Philp Kuehl, Director of Scientific Core, and Dr. Ted Barrett, Senior Director of Pharmacology, will be presenting this webinar.

Who should join this presentation

Pharmacology scientists

Inhalation drug development team members

Regulatory and quality scientists

Toxicologists

Gene Therapy scientists

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, infectious disease, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research and fully understand the behavior of its clients' investigational products.

