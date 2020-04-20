Loverboy Launches A Refreshing Twist On The Classic Spritz

To meet demands for the health-conscious consumer , the new bubbly Loverboy Spritz is designed to taste like a freshly-shaken cocktail without being overly sweet or artificial. "We love the refreshing nature of a spritz cocktail, but recognize it's high in sugar and calories," said Cooke, "we created our own spritz with quality ingredients and only 100 calories and 2g of sugar for a guilt-free sip, with no sugar hangovers." To bring levity to individuals at home, and taking a turn from traditional cocktail combinations, the first flavor to market is Blueberry Lemon , a combination of blueberries kissed with basil, zest, and bubbles to take you from your living room to the Amalfi Coast.

Making their spritz available to most states, Loverboy Spritz is exclusively sold online, direct-to-consumer, bypassing industry norms for a safer and more convenient delivery method. "No more trips to the store for ingredients," said Cooke. "As an already prepped, ready-to-drink beverage, our spritz is a great grab-and-go item you can take anywhere, and is less expensive than trying to duplicate a cocktail at home."

With the Loverboy brand built on family and friendship, Cooke's Summer House co-star, co-creator, and fiancé Amanda Batula serves as the brand's Creative Director, designing Loverboy's packaging and managing branding and merchandise. As their first line of sparkling hard teas was inspired by Kyle's persona; colorful and playful -The Spritz will embody Amanda's with a classic feel; minimal, elevated and sophisticated, yet sexy. "We wanted a look and feel that was elegant enough to toast at a wedding, yet cool and fun to post on your Instagram feed," stated Batula. Joined by co-star Carl Radke, who heads sales and business dev for Loverboy, the trio promises the spritz will "turn any occasion into a special occasion."

Loverboy Spritz, $23 / 4-pack, (sold in cases of 3). Exclusively available online in almost every state (drinkloverboy.com) with live updates by texting 917-997-6800.

