Loves Furniture & Mattresses Announces Grand Openings Of Grand Rapids Area Locations

"Loves continues our rapid growth throughout Michigan and the Midwest, tripling our geographic footprint in two months. We created Loves because we think everyone deserves to love where they live," said Damiani. "We saw a better way to build a furniture buying experience – one that is personalized and designed to encourage exploration, imagination and discovery of the perfect pieces to help create memories at home that last."

The stores will carry an incredible selection of well-known brands, including Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

The Loves experience is rooted in clear and simple pricing so customers can easily shop in alignment with their budget, style and fashion for every price point and features a seamless process to shop online, in-store or both.

Customers will have the option to choose how they want to shop – either independently or with the assistance of Loves Home and Sleep Specialists who have exceptional expertise and training to provide support in-person or online. By-appointment shopping offers personalized service without pressure.

The Loves Treasures area inside each store will feature affordable accessories. From wall décor to decorative accessories, this space will rotate seasonally so customers can discover treasures that perfectly complement their homes.

Loves also announced a partnership with Kids' Food Basket, a childhood hunger relief organization providing daily evening meals, Sack Suppers, to food-insecure children in greater Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland. Loves will donate $5,000 to Kids' Food Basket and a portion of sales this coming weekend in their Grand Rapids location on 28th St SE, Nov. 6 - 8.

"We know that consistent access to healthy food is key to breaking down barriers of poverty and building a stronger and healthier West Michigan," said Bridget Clark Whitney, President and Founding CEO, Kids' Food Basket. "Equity work and anti-hunger work have always been emergencies yet require sustainable strategies and resources. We are committed to partner with organizations like Loves Furniture to provide healthy food access and nutrition education no matter what the future holds."

Loves continues to actively hire for positions throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For a complete listing of all open positions, visit https://bit.ly/WorkAtLoves .

About Loves Furniture & Mattresses

Loves Furniture & Mattresses is a neighborhood furniture store that combines a personalized shopping experience with a wide variety of products that appeal to every budget. Loves has created a new experience from the ground up that brings together a large selection of quality, stylish products, Home and Sleep specialists and an easy shopping experience to help customers love the hunt in finding perfect pieces for their home. For more information, please visit www.lovesfurniture.com, or find us on Facebook @LovesFurnitureStores, Twitter @Loves_furniture, Instagram @LovesFurnitureStores and Pinterest @lovesfurniturestores.

