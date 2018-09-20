Loving Good Fats! "On Fire" Keto-Friendly Snack Bar Poised to Share the Love in U.S. Market

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Love Good Fats Co., the Canadian breakout snack innovation, today announced that it's on the move to U.S. store shelves.

Focused on responding to customer demand for delicious snacks that rock a high-fat, low sugar/carbohydrate diet, the Love Good Fats Co. is wrapping its first full year having tripled its sales in each quarter of 2018. Major retailers are embracing its game-changing innovation and accelerating sales reinforce customer enthusiasm.

"We are overwhelmed and grateful to our fans for what we've achieved in year one," said Suzie Yorke, founder and CEO, The Good Fat Co. Ltd. "We're thrilled that following amazing sales online and in stores across Canada that we'll be in Whole Food stores in the U.S. as of January 2019. To be listed in all 486 stores with availability on Amazon.com, well, we couldn't have imagined a more robust introduction to U.S. consumers."

In its first year, Love Good Fats expanded its snack bar selection to include six varieties, including two delicious plant-based bars that launch later this month. All the products include the right mix of good fats and protein – with very little sugar – and fit into a Keto lifestyle. Consumer demand for low sugar, high-fat, moderate protein products is growing, and Love Good Fats is at the forefront in recognizing the important and fact-based role that products like this can play in a healthy diet.

"We think the food pyramid is upside down," said Yorke. "As I shifted my eating to include more good fats and a lot less sugar, I quickly realized there was no tasty grab-and-go snack. So, we created delicious Keto-friendly bars and the response has been incredible."

The Good Fats Co. mission to change the way North Americans eat is supported by investigative journalist, author and researcher, Nina Teicholz. Teicholz kick-started the good fats movement with her international best seller, "The Big Fat Surprise," and recently joined Good Fats Co. as an unpaid Scientific Advisor. As Executive Director of The Nutrition Coalition, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that promotes the importance of adopting a state-of-the-art scientific process for ensuring evidence-based nutrition policy, Teicholz is helping to guide an informed shift in how we eat.

"There has been a real groundswell and change in thinking when it comes to saturated fats in our diets," said Nina Teicholz. "For half a century, we've followed guidelines that encourage people to eat grains, vegetables, fruits, and limit the consumption of whole milk, meat and eggs."

"In that time, the rates of obesity have increased dramatically. The science is clear that eating fat doesn't make you fat and avoiding butter doesn't make you healthy. We need to think differently about how we eat and build consumer awareness of good fats," continued Teicholz.

Love Good Fats offers six "ridiculously delicious" snack bars that have 1-2 grams of sugar, moderate protein (9-10 grams) and 14 grams of fats.

About The Love Good Fats Co. Ltd.

Suzie Yorke created The Love Good Fats Co. with a mission to change how we eat. Suzie spent three years researching nutrition and misinformation about sugar and fats and is now focused on providing wholesome and delicious snack options that are high in fat and low in sugar.

The Love Good Fats Co. currently offers six snack bars available online at lovegoodfats.ca and Amazon.com. Suzie's products are also available at Canadian retailers including Whole Foods, Healthy Planet, Loblaws, Walmart, Longos and Popeye's, among other locations.

SOURCE The Love Good Fats Co. Ltd.