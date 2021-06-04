LOVU, the world's first romance travel booking app, offers complimentary hotel stays to Indiegogo pledges

Romance is a big business, and LOVU caters to a lucrative segment of the romance travel market. Statistics show that couples spend three times as much on milestone romantic getaways as they do on typical vacations. The U.S. destination wedding and honeymoon market size exceeds $25 billion , while global wedding industry spending has increased to more than $300 billion .

Enter LOVU. Unlike traditional booking platforms online travel platforms, which take commissions of up to 30%, LOVU removes the middleman from the process—putting travelers in control of their own romance travel experiences by connecting them directly with hotels and certified travel advisors.

The LOVU app will serve millions of consumers and providers by facilitating trips like honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, babymoons, destination weddings, vow renewals, and romantic getaways. Free to consumers, service providers can leverage the platform's freemium or paid subscription plans (alongside its exclusive collection portfolio program). Subscriptions can be upgraded to Enhanced or Spotlight alternatives for added functionalities like RFP, Messaging, Video, Weddings, and more.

"Romance travel is a huge, underserved travel segment that needs highly personalized, customized products, price offerings, and booking experiences that only direct relationships between hoteliers, travelers, and experienced travel advisors can provide," explains Shri Lildharrie, founder of LOVU. "On average, couples visit 17 websites before they make a booking. The LOVU app is designed to be a fun, gammified user experience, eliminating the countless hours couples spend researching and booking romantic trips."

Hotels can pass some of their own savings on to LOVU users in the form of booking incentives such as perks, upgrades, and added amenities. The newly-launched Indiegogo campaign incentivizes couples to invest in the app in exchange for complimentary nights at prestigious hotels and resorts. Room-night pledges are limited, so if you are dating, in a committed relationship, engaged, married, celebrating an anniversary, looking to take a babymoon, or simply starting over, be sure to make a pledge by visiting LOVU's Indiegogo campaign by clicking on this link https://igg.me/at/lovu

About LOVU

LOVU TRAVEL, INC. is a New York-based romance travel startup and romance travel marketing consultancy. Founded by Shri Lildharrie, travel tech and digital media entrepreneur with over 20 years' travel and wedding industry experience, and Co-Founded by Artyom Sklyarov, an accomplished digital creative director, designer, and developer with an expansive portfolio of award-winning hospitality projects, the platform offers a unique blend of B2B and B2C romance travel experiences.

