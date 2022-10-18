Low Calorie Snacks Market to grow by USD 3.69 bn by 2026, Changing consumer tastes and preferences to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The low calorie snacks market value is anticipated to grow by USD 3.69 billion, at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers low calorie snacks market segmentations by the following:

Distribution channel - Offline distribution and online distribution

Product - Sweet snacks and savory snacks

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Calorie Snacks Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the main factors fostering the expansion of the low-calorie snack sector is the shifting consumer tastes and preferences. Today, especially among young people, there is a greater need for distinctive goods. Manufacturers are concentrating on growing existing brands, creating new products, and establishing new brands in light of this. The global market for low-calorie snacks is no different in that it depends on ongoing product innovation and development to remain viable over the long run.

Market Trends

One of the main low-calorie snack market trends boosting market expansion is the rising trend of healthy snacking. The rise in disposable income has been driven globally by factors including the rise in dual family income, per capita income, and the rapid growth in the employment rate. Consumer spending and purchasing power are predicted to rise as disposable income rises. Consumers' eating habits are changing as a result of their increasingly hectic and sedentary lifestyles.

Market Challenges

One of the things impeding the expansion of the low-calorie snack market is how scarce the product is in emerging nations. The evolving taste preferences of customers are driving the demand for foods rich in calories. In addition, it offers more nutrition and energy than low-calorie snacks. They can be used by regular gym goers to increase their endurance. For some people, getting enough calories without being uncomfortably full can be challenging. To gain weight, a person must eat more calories than they burn each day. In order to maximize energy intake without feeling unduly full, it is helpful to eat calorie- and nutrient-dense snacks in between meals.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the low calorie snacks market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The low calorie snacks market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bernard Food Industries, Calbee Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, Dole Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Roast Way Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Warrell Corp.

Low Calorie Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bernard Food Industries, Calbee Inc., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, Dole Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Ingredion Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Roast Way Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Warrell Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Sweet snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Savory snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Calbee Inc.

11.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

11.5 Danone SA

11.6 Dole Food Co. Inc.

11.7 General Mills Inc.

11.8 Mondelez International Inc.

11.9 Nestle SA

11.10 PepsiCo Inc.

11.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

11.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

