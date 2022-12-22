Low-Carb Diet Market to Perceive Remarkable Growth of 18.65 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges and Revenue Analysis

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Low-Carb Diet Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Low-Carb Diet market research report. This report provides exact information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. By knowing the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up innovative ideas and striking sales targets which ultimately make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the low-carb diet market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 10.93 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 18.65 billion by 2029. "Ketogenic Diet" dominates the product type segment of the low-carb diet market owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of low-carb diet and growing diabetic population. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

From the name itself, it is clear that low-carb diet refers to the food items that are consumed for their low carbohydrates and calorie count. These are ultra-low in bad fats and provide nutritional benefits to the body. Low-carb diet is a combination of veggies, fruits, beverages and much more.

With the rising consciousness among the individuals to improve their health and improve the functioning of vital bodily organs, there is a huge demand and supply of low-carb diet all around the globe. Low-carb diet provides a range of health benefits such as maintaining the healthy bodily weight, diminishing ratio of cholesterol and overweight and improve the functioning of the immunity system.

Opportunities:

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, changing lifestyle of individuals, growing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising personal disposable income, growing awareness about the harmful impact of junk food and growing demand for low-carb snacks will further expand the market's growth rate in the future

Some of the major players operating in the Low-Carb Diet market are:

BPI Sports LLC. (US)

Ancient Nutrition (US)

Essential Keto. (US)

DSM ( Netherlands )

) ADM (US)

DuPont (US)

Cargill Incorporated. (US)

Kerry Group plc ( Ireland )

) Ample Foods (US)

Danone S.A. (US)

Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (US)

Keto And Company (US)

Zenwise Health (US)

Perfect Keto (US)

Bulletproof 360, Inc. (US)

Know Brainer Foods (US)

Recent Development

In January 2022 , Meal kit company Sunbasket merged with keto lifestyle company Pruvit ventures to provide consumers with at home, fully ketogenic meal kits. The transaction was was an all stock deal, with Sunbasket and Pruvit becoming wholly owned subsidiaries of PSB holdings, a new holding company.

, lifestyle company Pruvit ventures to provide consumers with at home, fully ketogenic meal kits. The transaction was was an all stock deal, with Sunbasket and Pruvit becoming wholly owned subsidiaries of PSB holdings, a new holding company. In June 2021 , Zenwise recently launched their new line of vegan Kombuch + Suppliments that contain many of the benefits in a quick daily capsule. It packs a 1-2 punch of gut-friendly probiotics. Each formula is made with a unique blend of vegan ingredients that help promote digestive health.

, that contain many of the benefits in a quick daily capsule. It packs a 1-2 punch of gut-friendly probiotics. Each formula is made with a unique blend of vegan ingredients that help promote digestive health. In April 2020 , Keto Farms, manufacturer of food ketogenic snacks, announced the re-launch of its best-selling crunchy cheese mixes in new single-serve snack packs. Keto Farms Crunchy Cheese Mixes were inspired by classic snack foods and come in three mouth-watering flavors: Nacho Cheddar, Cheesy Jalapeño, and Sweet Strawberry.

Market Dynamics: Low-Carb Diet Market

Rising prevalence of obesity

Growing population base of overweight and obese individuals globally is one of the major factor fostering the growth of the market. One of the biggest reasons for the same is the high consumption rate of junk and unhealthy food. India, Germany, China, United States and United Kingdom have the highest obese population base in the world. Low-carb diet helps to increase the metabolism which in turn helps in burning the bad fat in the body.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted to study the effects of soybean on the immunity system is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing awareness about the benefits

Surging awareness about the benefits of soybean oil is fostering the growth of the market. Soybean oil is increasingly being used in other applications such as utilization in manufacturing paints, sealants, bio composites, bio-diesel, and catalysts. This is yet another important market growth determinant.

Key Industry Segmentation: Low-Carb Diet Market

Type of diet

A Typical Low-Carb Diet

Ketogenic Diet

Low- Carb High-Fat (LCHF)

(LCHF) Low-Carb Paleo Diet

The Atkins Diet

Eco-Atkins

Zero-Carb

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

Source

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Milk

nuts

Seeds

Legumes

Application

Weight Loss

Metabolic Syndrome

Diabetes

High Blood Pressure

Cardiovascular Disease

Distribution channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Analysis/Insights: Low-Carb Diet Market

The major countries operating in the low-carb diet market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the low-carb diet market due to the rising health awareness among the growing population along with easy availability of low-carb diet products while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of growing population and rising health benefits.

